2022 Volkswagen Taigo Spied High-Altitude Testing Without Camouflage

Revealed a year and a month ago, the Nivus for the Brazilian market will receive a European sibling in the guise of the Taigo, A coupe-like crossover that will slot above the T-Cross in the Volkswagen lineup, this fellow rides on the MQB A0 platform for B- and C-segment vehicles.
The red-painted mule caught by the carparazzi in the Alps features plenty of plastic on the wheel arches to create that crossover look that everyone seems to dig. Equipped with Michelin rubber shoes and some testing equipment on the nine-spoke wheels, the subcompact model further sweetens the deal with full-LED headlights and a full-width light bar that connects the LED taillights to the Volkswagen insignia in the center of the liftgate.
Pictured without camouflage, the Taigo will be unveiled this summer as a 2022 model with very familiar oily bits. In Brazil, the Nivus flaunts the 1.0-liter TSI three-cylinder turbo in two flavors: 117 horsepower with gasoline or 129 horsepower with ethanol. This engine peaks at 148 pound-feet or 200 Nm of torque, which is more than enough for a small crossover.
Over in the Old Continent, the Wolfsburg-based automaker will certainly offer the 1.0 TSI in two states of tune at the very least. The 110-PS version should be offered with a six-speed manual, and a DSG transmission with seven forward ratios should be optionally available. A 1.0-liter TSI with 95 metric ponies and a five-speed stick shift comes standard in the T-Cross, and this combo also has chances of happening in the Taigo.
At the very top of the range, the newcomer may also boast a four-cylinder turbo in the guise of the 1.5-liter TSI (150 PS and 250 Nm or 184 pound-feet). A diesel is out of the question as Volkswagen prepares for the EV onslaught spurred by the Euro 7 emission standard that could potentially eliminate new internal combustion-engined vehicles altogether.
