2021 Volkswagen Arteon Gets 1.5 Turbo and 197 HP 2.0 TDI in the UK

The American Volkswagen Arteon still offers only one engine. From about $36,000 to almost $50,000, you'll get the same 2.0-liter TSI turbo. But over in Britain, the updated model, which is also available as a Shooting Brake now, can be ordered with two new powertrains.
Their new base engine is going to be a 1.5 TSI, so the same displacement as the four-cylinder turbo in the Taos. It's not the same engine, though, as it's a little down on power at 148 hp (150 PS). With this configuration, the price of the four-door coupe goes down to £31,965 while the Shooting Brake variant is £32,765.
We're not sure why people would want such a small engine in a relatively heavy premium vehicle. But it probably makes Volkswagen feel good about how low its theoretical CO2 emissions are. Can we just get the ID Space Vizzion into production already?
The other engine option makes a lot of sense... if you ignore the fact that it's diesel. While Volvo and other manufacturers are rushing to pull their oil-burners from the UK market, Volkswagen just added a new 2.0 TDI to the 2021 Arteon. At 197 hp (200 PS) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, it's basically like having a 2021 Golf GTD, but bigger.
While diesel has a bad reputation, Volkswagen spent a lot of money to make this its cleanest TDI yet. It's also more powerful than its predecessor and allows the Arteon to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.4 seconds on its way to 145 mph (233 km/h) for both body styles.
The Arteon is offered to UK buyers in three trim levels, Basic, Elegance, and R-Line. Standard features include things such the LED lights and 17-inch alloy wheels on the Basic. However, we think that only the R-Line model looks suitably sporty.
Volkswagen has announced that in the coming months, the Arteon will also have the first plug-in hybrid drive and the "R" performance configuration that uses a 2.0 TSI to deliver 316 hp to all four wheels.
