Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This

It’s funny how VW felt the need to explain that its new ID. Space Vizzion concept has the interior room of an SUV, when it’s quite clearly a roomy wagon. SUV burst onto the scene in a big way in the early 2000s and now it’s seen as the standard for practicality and load lugging ability.



But even if this has become the norm nowadays, I would take a sorted wagon over an SUV any day, which is why I’m happy and excited that VW is making a production version of



The design study, which the manufacturer revealed at the 2019 L.A. Auto Show, is the seventh one built on its bespoke electric MEB platform. Its running gear is therefore similar to that of the ID.3, but its wheelbase is longer.



And it should handle well too, thanks to a standard rear-mounted electric motor that should deliver 201 horsepower and plenty of torque. Nobody has driven the related ID.3 hatch yet, so we don’t actually know if this is true, but VW assures us these vehicles will provide driver enjoyment.



The big thing about this Space Vizzion concept is that it’s not another crossover or SUV. VW will make one of those too, based on the same underpinnings, and



However, for people with a more traditional automotive mindset (from a European’s standpoint, that is), nothing will compare to a cool wagon. Had this been just another preview for another crossover, my anticipation level for the production model would have been quite low, but since it isn’t, I have to admit I’m really eager to see the finished car.



In fact, I’ve not been excited by a VW product since I can’t remember when. But this one, there’s just something about it that makes it cooler than other upcoming models. And it’s not just the fact that it is a wagon - it’s a very handsome wagon too.



I was so eager to see what it might look like in production trim that I put a shot of the concept in PhotoShop and started playing around with it. My goal was to make it look like what I think the production version will end up looking like.



The ID.3 gives some indication as to how these cars change from design study to series production, but I think VW will market this Space Vizzion model as a more expensive and luxurious offering.



It is considerably larger than the ID.3 too, with a total length of 4,96 meters (195 inches) compared to the hatchback’s 4,26 meters (167.7 inches). That makes it slightly larger than the current Passat Variant (wagon) and thanks to the better packaging of electric vehicles, it will feel even roomier inside; it’s also almost exactly the same height as a Passat.



In production form, the Space Vizzion concept won’t change a great deal. VW will surely give it more toned-down front and rear fascias, some more conventional door mirrors, as well as door handles that don’t light up. But the swooping side crease that runs the length of the car will stay, as will the general shape of the front and rear ends; the roof will probably be painted a contrasting color (maybe at extra cost).



