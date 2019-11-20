autoevolution

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Is a Giant Wagon Rival to the Mustang Mach-E in LA

20 Nov 2019, 23:24 UTC
It's not unusual for an auto show to be dominated by electric cars. However, they're becoming attainable and interesting with Volkswagen previewing this futuristic wagon called the ID. Space Vizzion at the LA Auto Show.
We believe that nearly all of the VW electric concepts will eventually enter production, except many for the dune buggy, which was built to show other automakers what they can achieve if they buy the MEB platform. But honestly, we never expected to see something like this, especially not at an American Auto Show.

From a distance, the ID. Space Vizzion looks like your average wagon, albeit streamlined to fit the EV agenda. However, once you get close to it, the crazy proportions become apparent. It's a massive thing, almost like a minivan, but streamlined, and Asia is about the only place where they design things like that.

From bumper to bumper, the Space measures 195.2 inches (4,958mm), just 3in shy of the 3-row Atlas. The 60.2-inch height is also well masked by its 22-inch alloy wheels, the same size as on the RS Q8 performance SUV.

We want to buy one immediately, but wagon sales in America suggest it's just as and the Subaru people. Is that what VW is trying to do here, go after the 100,000+ folks buying an Outback every year? That's not a bad idea, considering many of them like to do their part for the environment.

The second thing we found interesting in Los Angeles was the ultra-low drag coefficient claim of 0.24 Cd. On the one hand, you have a super-slippery body with no door handles and on the other some normal-looking door mirrors. It looks good too, with that perforated front bumper, certainly an improvement on the Golf wagon. It's even got that cutout in the rear wing to clean the window and eliminate the wiper, just like the DBX.

Lots of power is also promised: 275 hp 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque on a single rear-mounted motor or 335 hp with dual motors (AWD). Both numbers are noticeably higher than on the ID.3, currently the only MEB-based production car. With a 0 to 60 time of as little as 6 seconds and 300 miles of range (EPA), the Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Model 3 are in VW's sights.
