2021 Nissan Rogue Passenger-Side Front Crash Test Ends With 2-Star Safety Rating

Remember that Nissan used "all-new" to describe the 2021 Rogue when it was revealed? Sold as the X-Trail in other parts of the world, the front- and all-wheel drive crossover is basically the same vehicle as before under the skin. Be that as it may, it’s uncanny how the previous-generation Rogue offers better passenger-side frontal crash protection.
The NHTSA awarded the 2020 model year Rogue four stars out of five, which is a fairly reasonable rating, but the newcomer couldn’t do better than two stars. According to the safety agency, the woeful score applies to vehicles manufactured before January 28th at the Kyushu facility in Japan.
Speaking to The Car Connection, a representative made it clear that “Nissan is aware of the rating and has applied updates to the front passenger-restraint systems.” These updates, whatever their nature, have also been applied to the Rogue assembled at the Smyrna plant in Rutherford County, Tennessee.
Looking at the bigger picture, this worrying result for passenger-side protection in the event of a frontal crash is nothing new for Nissan. The Japanese automaker received three stars from the NHTSA for the Sentra sedan, and the IIHS downgraded the Titan extended and crew-cab pickup truck from “good” to “acceptable” for the 2021 model year.
Turning our attention back to the Rogue, the smaller brother of the Murano and Pathfinder is available to purchase from $25,750 excluding destination charge. The entry-level trim, which is called S, can be spruced up with all-wheel drive for $1,400. Speaking of which, the Rogue S is pretty well equipped thanks to goodies that include 17-inch aluminum alloys and an 8.0-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum Intelligent AWD will set you back $36,830 plus freight for add-ons such as ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, quilted semi-aniline leather seats, a digital instrument cluster, door-to-door navigation, and wireless CarPlay integration. In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, all trims come with a 2.5-liter engine, an aspirated four-pot that cranks out 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of torque.
