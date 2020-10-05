New 2021 Nissan Rogue Crossover Utility Vehicle Going On Sale From $25,650

FWD

Excluding $1,095 for destination and handling, Nissan wants $25,650 for the front-wheel-drive S trim and $1,400 more for all-wheel drive, making the Rogue $450 more than before. At the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum can be yours from $35,430 forNo fewer than two optional packages are available, named SV Premium Package and SL Premium Package. These two are exclusive to the SV and SL trim levels regardless of which wheels are driven, and they retail at $2,660 and $1,320 over the starting price."The all-new Rogue delivers everything families are looking for today – connectivity, safety, versatility, and fun," said Mike Colleran, senior vice president of U.S. marketing and sales at Nissan. "As our top-selling model, Rogue is our most important launch yet."Scheduled to go on sale later this month, the compact crossover has the most standard safety technologies in the segment thanks to the Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assistance features. From a technological standpoint, the highlight is ProPILOT Assist Navi-link map data. This semi-autonomous driving system can optimize the Rogue’s speed proactively for upcoming curves or junctions on the freeway, but it can also help the driver slow down in anticipation of exiting the freeway.Depending on the trim, three displays are integrated into the cockpit in total, starting with a 12.3-inch gauge cluster and continuing with the 10.8-inch HUD and 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As for bad points, well, the Rogue is exclusively offered with a 2.5-liter I4 that develops 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The engine isn’t bad on its own, but the continuously variable transmission leaves much to be desired.According to Colleran, the Rogue is “the first of six new vehicles that will be in Nissan showroom by the end of 2021.” Here’s hope that at least half of the upcoming models will switch to a torque-converter automatic for a more enjoyable driving experience and superior reliability.