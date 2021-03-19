Porsche Taycan Cross Pickup Looks Fast and Ready to Haul Stuff in Quick Render

5 MG Hector SUV Debuts in India, Looks Really Cool

4 2020 MG ZS EV Is How You Spell Electric SUV for the Brits

1 1960 MG MGA Roadster Discovered Under a Pile of Garbage Is a True Barn Find

More on this:

2021 MG Marvel R Electric Brings Sleek Design, 249-Mile Range

Once a famous British car brand, MG went bankrupt in 2005 and was sold to Chinese company SAIC. The Asian firm revived MG under a new company and restarted production in 2006. Some 15 years have passed, and MG is now consolidating its presence into the EV market with the Marvel R. 10 photos SUV isn't the brand's first electric vehicle as MG launched the EV and not just a conversion of an existing product. And it's coming to Europe in May 2021.



The Marvel R Electric packs three motors under the skin, one on the front axle and two spinning the rear wheels. They generate a combined output of 288 PS and 665 Nm of torque (284 horsepower and 490 pound-feet), enough to push the crossover from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. The top speed is rated at a respectable 200 km/h (124 mph).



The three-motor, all-wheel-drive model will be followed by a two-motor variant with a rear-wheel-drive layout. The latter will be more affordable, but we're still waiting on MG to release pricing.



MG says the Marvel R will be able to run for up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge. The available fast-charging, 11 kW system will enable 30-minute charges from empty to 80%. The crossover also boasts a towing capacity of 750 kg (1,653 pounds), a solid figure for a battery-powered compact SUV.



Design-wise, the Marvel R is a significant departure from MG's current



It looks a bit more mundane from the sides, but the coupe-style roof and the muscular rear haunches give it a sporty look. Out back, there's a lightbar mounted higher into the fascia and a relatively clean tailgate. Overall, the Marvel R looks notably better than any other modern MG model out there.



The interior is far from spectacular as far as the design goes. MG went with simple, clean surfaces, but the wavy, continuous air-vent strip on the dashboard stands out as a cool feature. But the most impressive item here, by far, is the massive 19.4-inch infotainment display on the center stack. It's just as wide as the center console and incorporates a shift rotary knob at the bottom.



Don't get too excited though; this big display will probably be optional in all but the range-topping and expensive model. The instrument cluster is also all-digital. This screen measures 12.3 inches, on par with most



The Marvel R will be sold in Europe alongside the The sleek-lookingisn't the brand's first electric vehicle as MG launched the ZS EV in 2018. However, the Marvel R is the company's first dedicatedand not just a conversion of an existing product. And it's coming to Europe in May 2021.The Marvel R Electric packs three motors under the skin, one on the front axle and two spinning the rear wheels. They generate a combined output of 288 PS and 665 Nm of torque (284 horsepower and 490 pound-feet), enough to push the crossover from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. The top speed is rated at a respectable 200 km/h (124 mph).The three-motor, all-wheel-drive model will be followed by a two-motor variant with a rear-wheel-drive layout. The latter will be more affordable, but we're still waiting on MG to release pricing.MG says the Marvel R will be able to run for up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge. The available fast-charging, 11system will enable 30-minute charges from empty to 80%. The crossover also boasts a towing capacity of 750 kg (1,653 pounds), a solid figure for a battery-powered compact SUV.Design-wise, the Marvel R is a significant departure from MG's current design language . It sports a completely new front fascia with a sloping roof and C-shaped headlamps, as well as a LED stripe that runs across the entire width of the nose.It looks a bit more mundane from the sides, but the coupe-style roof and the muscular rear haunches give it a sporty look. Out back, there's a lightbar mounted higher into the fascia and a relatively clean tailgate. Overall, the Marvel R looks notably better than any other modern MG model out there.The interior is far from spectacular as far as the design goes. MG went with simple, clean surfaces, but the wavy, continuous air-vent strip on the dashboard stands out as a cool feature. But the most impressive item here, by far, is the massive 19.4-inch infotainment display on the center stack. It's just as wide as the center console and incorporates a shift rotary knob at the bottom.Don't get too excited though; this big display will probably be optional in all but the range-topping and expensive model. The instrument cluster is also all-digital. This screen measures 12.3 inches, on par with most premium cars out there, and uses most of its surface to display navigation info.The Marvel R will be sold in Europe alongside the MG5 Electric, the first production all-electric station wagon.