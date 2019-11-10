autoevolution
 

2021 Mercedes S-Class Spied at the Nurburgring, Glides Over the Track

10 Nov 2019, 17:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
So far this year, we've seen a lot of photos and videos of the all-new Mercedes S-Class, but most have been captured during road testing. This time, we have some cool track footage, as the W223 was seen taking on the numerous corners of the Nurburgring.
4 photos
2021 Mercedes S-Class Shows "More Headlight" and Potential AMG Line Kit2021 Mercedes S-Class Shows "More Headlight" and Potential AMG Line Kit2021 Mercedes S-Class Shows "More Headlight" and Potential AMG Line Kit
Even though it's everybody's favorite German flagship, the S-Class isn't doing too hot. Sales are down to about half of what they were 20 years ago, which is partly due to the rise of crossovers, but also Tesla. In case you haven't heard, a few European countries are buying electric cars almost exclusively now.

In many ways, this W223 model (the codename given to this generation) is like an answer to Tesla that still stays true to what an S-Class is all about. It's a vague description, but it essentially boils down to the technology.

An S-Class is for people who enjoy cars but also want the best luxury features. Right now, you probably can't think of Mercedes without the double-screen dashboard which the outgoing limo pioneered, but its replacement will have a fresh, de-cluttered look.

Previous spyshots showed that the familiar screen behind the steering wheel has been paired up with a much larger one, about the size of a laptop, sitting low on the dashboard. Also, we've pointed out before that the 2021 S-Class will debut Mercedes' first flush-fitting door handles, which Tesla is known for already.

Powertrains will make a natural and almost complete migration towards hybrid systems. These will probably range from a 2-liter four-cylinder base diesel at around 200 horsepower to the V8 of the S 580 and beyond to some AMG models. Given the size of the vehicle, it's unlikely for Mercedes to go any lower, though the company does have a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid available.

The electric architecture also allows the S-Class to have a new, more advanced suspension system while also powering the autonomous technology. And while the prototype isn't lapping the 'Ring without a driver in control, it does float around like basically nothing else out there.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class w223 S-Class spyshots spy video
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is RareCool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Meet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS SedanMeet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS Sedan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Nio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car LifestyleNio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car Lifestyle
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day