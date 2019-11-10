2021 Mercedes S-Class Spied at the Nurburgring, Glides Over the Track

So far this year, we've seen a lot of photos and videos of the all-new Mercedes S-Class, but most have been captured during road testing. This time, we have some cool track footage, as the W223 was seen taking on the numerous corners of the Nurburgring.
Even though it's everybody's favorite German flagship, the S-Class isn't doing too hot. Sales are down to about half of what they were 20 years ago, which is partly due to the rise of crossovers, but also Tesla. In case you haven't heard, a few European countries are buying electric cars almost exclusively now.
In many ways, this W223 model (the codename given to this generation) is like an answer to Tesla that still stays true to what an S-Class is all about. It's a vague description, but it essentially boils down to the technology.
An S-Class is for people who enjoy cars but also want the best luxury features. Right now, you probably can't think of Mercedes without the double-screen dashboard which the outgoing limo pioneered, but its replacement will have a fresh, de-cluttered look.
Previous spyshots showed that the familiar screen behind the steering wheel has been paired up with a much larger one, about the size of a laptop, sitting low on the dashboard. Also, we've pointed out before that the 2021 S-Class will debut Mercedes' first flush-fitting door handles, which Tesla is known for already.
Powertrains will make a natural and almost complete migration towards hybrid systems. These will probably range from a 2-liter four-cylinder base diesel at around 200 horsepower to the V8 of the S 580 and beyond to some AMG models. Given the size of the vehicle, it's unlikely for Mercedes to go any lower, though the company does have a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid available.
The electric architecture also allows the S-Class to have a new, more advanced suspension system while also powering the autonomous technology. And while the prototype isn't lapping the 'Ring without a driver in control, it does float around like basically nothing else out there.
