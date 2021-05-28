2021 Land Rover Defender Recalled Over Fire Risk in Australia

You have probably heard that joke about British people drinking warm beer, but it has some truth to it. Components manufacturer Lucas is known for electrical systems that leave much to be desired, and British cars are notoriously unreliable since the earliest days of the automobile.
Fast forward to the present day, and Jaguar Land Rover embodies the pinnacle of British automotive unreliability. A great example in this regard is that infamous Defender that broke down 48 hours and 167 miles (267 kilometers) after the peeps at TFL took delivery of it.
A luxed-up sport utility vehicle with unibody construction that’s manufactured in Slovakia instead of the United Kingdom, the off-road rig has been recalled in the Land Down Under over exhaust downpipe fixing nuts that haven’t been tightened to specification. If they come loose, exhaust gas may leak into the engine compartment, causing heat damage or a fire.
533 examples of the Defender are included in the safety recall according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which highlights that affected vehicles feature the six-cylinder diesel engine known as the D200, D250, or D300 depending on the output ratings. Land Rover offers all three of them in Australia, and the most potent version of the twin-turbocharged sixer with mild-hybrid assistance cranks out 300 horsepower.
The Indian-controlled British automaker isn’t aware of any recorded instances of vehicle fire, choosing to recall these vehicles out of an abundance of caution. Reading between the lines, Land Rover prefers to incur some losses by fixing these Defenders instead of facing a lawsuit.
While on the subject of money, Tata Motors announced losses to the tune of $1 billion on Tuesday, May 18th, despite a strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Care to guess why the Indian automaker is bleeding precious dollars? That’s because of Jaguar Land Rover, which is currently restructuring over financial problems. As part of the strategy rethink, some 2,000 jobs will be cut and the next-gen Jaguar XJ has been canceled.
