Richard Hammond Criticizes the 2020 Land Rover Defender

More on this:

1 TFL Buys New Ford F-150 Raptor, Buying Experience Was "Painful and Unpleasant"

2 Jaguar Land Rover Sues VW Group Over Terrain Response Technology Infringement

3 The Fast Lane’s Lemon of a Land Rover Defender Needs a New Engine After All

4 Richard Hammond’s Wife Isn't Too Interested About the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

5 Land Rover Debuts New 2020 Defender, Richard Hammond Appears To Like It A Lot