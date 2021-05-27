If the Range Rover Was a Coupe, This Is What It Would Look Like

Ever heard of the Land Rover sedan? There used to be a rumor that the British automaker was going into the carmaking business, building the so-called "Road Rover." While the idea never materialized into even a concept, it captured the imagination of rendering artists.
In 2017, Jaguar Land Rover applied for the Road Rover trademark. It was rumored that the company that used to be known for making Kim K's SUV would launch a large luxury sedan as well, which was supposed to be ready in 2020.
Of course, the Road Rover could be something else, something to do with branding or an electric SUV. Land Rovers can cross deep streams and difficult terrain, but you may not want to do any of that with an EV.
History could also help us understand the name a little better. The British auto industry used to be huge and much more diverse than it is today. While the Range Rover was introduced in the USA back in 1971, Land Rover started off as just a model made by the Rover Company. Not much of that or British Leyland remains.
Unless we're mistaken, the Chinese brand Roewe was supposed to be the modern "Rover" after SAIC bought MG Rover. But BMW had the rights to the name, which are now back with JLR. So technically, they could make any kind of Rover they want.
Why not a coupe? While most Road Rover renderings looked like a somewhat low-rising sedan, this one from Oscar Vargas is a coupe. It's quite an unusual mix of familiar lines and strange proportions, which make it quite entertaining.
Yes, it's a coupe, but not in a traditional sense. The wheel-to-body ratio is similar to a Rolls-Royce. But the front end features the features of a carbon-clad Range Rover Sport SVR. There isn't a sense of flow with the lines, which is something you expect from a coupe nowadays. But it does look a lot like the Rover cars from the 1950s and 60s.
It's difficult to imagine that such a vehicle would ever be approved for production or that it could be based on an existing coupe such as the Jaguar F-Type. And right now, they've got their hands full with the next-gen Range Rover anyway.
