2021 GMC Yukon Spied, Shows Fresh Look Ahead of January Debut

When the all-new Chevy Silverado came out last year, we really didn't realize how big this would get. Using the same T1 platform, GM has rolled out a number of very cool trucks and SUVs. And what's left is the Escalade and this, the GMC Yukon. 16 photos



It's going to be shown on January 14, not at the Detroit Auto Show, which has been moved to June, but at an event in Colorado. Just like its sister trucks and SUVs, the Yukon will have lots of variants, like the long-wheelbase Yukon XL. But our spyshots appear to show the likeably high-end Denali model.



Unlike the Tahoe and Suburban, which have sci-fi headlights, the 2021 GMC Yukon has a classic kind of luxury about it. You can even confuse it for the old model, since it's not that radical. But the modern tech is all there, including adaptive LED headlights.



The platform is what makes selling your old model worthwhile because they've got an independent rear suspension. It's quite visible in these spyshots and should make a dramatic change for passenger comfort with the help of the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension. Also, they're going to sprinkle some aluminum over the bodywork to make it lighter.



