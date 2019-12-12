2021 GMC Yukon Denali Design Previewed by Accurate Rendering

SUV

This Instagram post by c_zr1 seemed to highlight that veryin a format that seemed like a leaked official photo. However, upon closer study and with a little help from Google translate, we realized it's a rendering.But that's where the bad news ends because it's a good rendering at that. Based on all the spyshots that have come out so far, the GM enthusiast from the Middle East was able to flesh out something quite close to the real Yukon Denali.Just like the Sierra Denali is way more conservative than the Silverado, so too is this fully enclosed model different from the Suburban. It's this kind of differentiation that keeps them from stepping on each other's toes.Firstly, the design of the headlights is modern, but with boxy lenses flanking a simple grille shape that still's imposing and posh. There's not much we can say about the fog lights other than pointing out that they're pretty accurate too. The back hasn't been rendered and frankly is less important because most features are similar to the 2021 Silverado, save maybe the graphics.That's true, but major changes are happening underneath. Because it's part of the big switch to the GM T1 vehicle platform, this new model is getting a fully independent rear suspension, which means a heck of a lot more on-road comfort.As for the engines, these are still going to be a little old-fashioned, meaning your average Yukon will have a 5.3-liter VVT making 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. But at least it will have direct injection and Stop/Start.For a little more get-up-and-go, you'll be able to opt for the bigger 6.2-liter aluminum V8, sacrificing a couple of miles to the gallon and getting 420 hp plus 560 lb-ft in return. There's none of that Lincoln turbocharged stuff here.