2021 Genesis G80 Gets Clean Diesel Option in Australia

Genesis has introduced a new diesel option for the 2021 G80 in Australia. It joins the existing four- and six-cylinder petrol units, and carries a AU$3,000 (equal to US$2,278) premium over the base 2.5T model. 9 photos



The 2.2-liter inline-four diesel engine churns out 154 kW (209 PS / 206 HP ) at 3,800 rpm and 442 Nm (336 lb-ft) of torque between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm. The oil burner is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and burns 6.6 l/100 km (35.6 mpg US) on average.



Genesis states that the diesel engine meets the Euro 5 emission standard and is calibrated to run on B7 fuel. Moreover, it has a Variable Geometry Turbine tech feature that improves the turbo boost response, enhancing the performance and fuel efficiency through reduced friction. The Selective Catalytic Reduction System reduces the exhaust emissions by spraying a urea of Diesel Exhaust Fluid into the exhaust. This neutralizes harmful gasses and turns them into water and nitrogen.



The equipment lineup matches that of the 2.5T variant, which means that it is offered with a 14.5-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, sat-nav, 12-inch head-up display, 8-inch instrument display, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and leather upholstery.



Offered Pricing for the new Genesis G80 2.2D starts at AU$87,900 (US$66,735), excluding on-road costs, and features an exclusive front spoiler lip, chrome accents and hidden exhaust pipes. The 2021 Genesis G80 2.2D is available with the entire color palette found on the rest of the range. This includes 11 exterior finishes and 5 different interior shades, as well as two different open pore real wood trims. Offered as an extra , the Luxury Package adds more adjustment to the driver's seat, three-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, power rear window sunshade, rear-seat entertainment system with two 9.2-inch screens, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, suede and Nappa upholstery, and more safety gear.

