Here Is What the 2021 Genesis G80 Interior Has to Offer

The Genesis brand has been enjoying a huge raise in popularity in the U.S. and it aims to reward its fans and customers with a new generation of luxury vehicles that offer improvements across the board.
The luxury brand’s newest mid-sized sedan is a piece of art in terms of design and technology. The exterior of the G80 stands out with a huge but refined front grille, innovative headlights, ingeniously incorporated turn signals and the right amount of chrome trims.
The interior is just as gorgeous and ingeniously designed, leaping the brand into a new era of luxury and connectivity between driver and technology.
Based on the "Beauty of White Space” concept inspired by traditional Korean architecture, it focuses on the careful balance of personal-space and technology, doing an excellent job of looking simple and spacious, yet technologically capable.
Open the door and you will be greeted by the elegant cabin. There are only two interior color options available for preorder, customers can choose between an all-black or an Anthracite Beige leather interior, but like the preview images show, other color combinations will surely be available.
The 12-way Power Front Seats are made of a combination of leather accents and leatherette seating surfaces and feature 4-way lumbar support adjustments, an integrated memory system with 2 settings and the Smart Seat Posture system.
The driver can enjoy the Ergo Motion Driver’s Seat which integrates seven air cells that perfect seating position according to the selected driving mode.
The ergonomic steering wheel does not have a revolutionary shape, but its design is sharp and blends with the rest of the interior beautifully. By dividing it into upper and lower halves, Genesis designers give the driver a better view of the 12.3-inch 3D digital gauge cluster.
The central part of the dashboard houses the huge, 14.5-inch touchscreen that runs the first fully Genesis-developed media system, a major change from the Hyundai-based systems of earlier generations.
On the center console we find the integrated controller for the dual zone climate controls and further down we have the rotary-operated shift dial and the touch infotainment system controller. It can act as a 4-way controller or can be used to write or scroll with your finger.
Genesis focused on more flexibility when developing its infotainment system. They added a very capable voice recognition system that can be used for various tasks and aims to increase the driver’s focus on the road.
It does not feature gesture controls like the Mercedes-Benz MBUX system, but it combines controller-based interaction with voice recognition effectively. Windows, navigation, media control and the trunk can be operated by speech.
The new Genesis G80 is one of the most anticipated models to launch on the U.S. market next year and rightfully so. It exudes luxury, elegance, and performance. The interior is a beautiful blend of luxury, minimalistic design, and state-of-the art technology that features on its SUV sibling, the Genesis GV80.
