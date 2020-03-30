2021 Genesis G80 Revealed as Lighter, Lower, More Powerful Executive Sedan

11 Million Humans Are Leaving for Mars in Name

After at the beginning of the month South Korean luxury carmaker Genesis unveiled the new G80 with a series of renderings and several technical details, the wraps were completely pulled off the car on Monday, March 30. 6 photos



The new G80 launches this week in the home market of South Korea, and by the end of the year in the U.S. and elsewhere. It comes as a lighter, wider, more technologically advanced proposition on an already very crowded segment.



Built on a rear-wheel-drive platform that was designed to bring the body of the car lower and to ensure it a lower center of gravity, but also bring the weight down. Thanks to the extensive use of aluminum elsewhere – the material is deployed on 19 percent of the body – the new G80 is 110 kg lighter than the version that it replaces.



“The all-new G80 is the centerpiece of our lineup perfectly weighing athletic and elegant characteristics. This represents the clearest interpretation yet of the Genesis brand identity,” said in a statement SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Genesis Design.



“Our goal is to offer unique, design-inspired experiences for our customers.”



Engine wise, the new G80 is powered by a choice of three powertrains, two gasoline and a diesel. The entry level is the diesel, which will not be available in the U.S., a 2.2-liter inline-4 that develops 210 ps.



