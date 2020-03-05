2021 Genesis G80 Luxury Sedan Intertwines Athletic Elegance With Quad Headlights

When Hyundai decided to spin off the automaker’s Genesis luxury sedan into its own thing, the mid-sized model was renamed G80 to differentiate it from the Hyundai Genesis before it. Then the G80 Sport entered the scene with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Kia Stinger, along with the 2.2-liter R-Line turbo diesel in South Korea.

10 photos