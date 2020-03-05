2021 Genesis G80 Luxury Sedan Intertwines Athletic Elegance With Quad Headlights

When Hyundai decided to spin off the automaker’s Genesis luxury sedan into its own thing, the mid-sized model was renamed G80 to differentiate it from the Hyundai Genesis before it. Then the G80 Sport entered the scene with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Kia Stinger, along with the 2.2-liter R-Line turbo diesel in South Korea.
There’s no denying the outgoing model is a mixed bag of everything when compared to the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Genesis Motor knows it too. Because it lacked the individuality of its German rivals, the G80 was overhauled from the ground up for the 2021 model year into a different car.
Dubbed as “the third generation” even though only one G80 existed before it, the all-new G80 borrows a few stylistic elements from the GV80 luxury utility vehicle while taking the brand’s design language to new heights. Both the exterior and interior are so interesting and unique in this segment that Bee-Em and Merc should take notice.
"The Genesis design DNA begins from the logo itself," declared Luc Donckerwolke, executive vice president and chief designer of the Hyundai Motor Group. "The crest of the logo becomes the Crest Grille and the two lines of the wings become the Quadlamps.”
To sum it up nicely, the Belgian designer who penned the Audi A2, Skoda Fabia, SEAT Ibiza, Hyundai Kona, Bentley Flying Spur, and Lamborghini Gallardo says that “the design starts with the brand, and design is the brand."
Scheduled to premiere this month with different underpinnings, powertrains, and advanced driver assistance, the G80 also has a little A7 and RS 7 Sportback about its profile and rear end. The 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system is larger than anything the competition has to offer, and the widescreen design makes for a perfect integration with the rest of the dashboard without the display sticking out like a sore thumb.
The four-spoke steering wheel may be perceived as coming from an old man’s luxury car, but then again, Genesis Motor prioritizes luxury over the sportiness of the M division and AMG. Speaking of which, the G80 could share a few engine options with the GV80 utility vehicle.
This means the lowest specification may be treated to a four-cylinder turbo with 2.5 liters of displacement and 300 horsepower while the 3.5-liter V6 with twin-turbo tech promises 370 ponies. In markets such as South Korea, a 3.0-liter turbo diesel could be offered with 278 PS (274 horsepower) and 589 Nm (434 pound-feet) of torque on deck.
