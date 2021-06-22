2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Heading to Goodwood to Take on the Hill Climb

Hyundai’s luxury car brand Genesis will take Europe by storm this summer. Order books will soon open for the G80 and GV80, and will be followed by the G70 and GV70.
The lineup will grow to include the recently unveiled G70 Shooting Brake, but before that happens, the stylish wagon will celebrate its public premiere at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake will sit under the sun at the British auto event scheduled to run between July 8 and 11, and will prove its mettle on the famous hill climb, accompanied by its sedan and SUV siblings, in what is said to be “the first manufacturer convoy of its kind”.
A challenger to the likes of the long roof versions of the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the 2021 G70 Shooting Brake has an identical footprint to its sedan counterpart, yet it offers more cargo area behind the rear seats. It also shares its interior design, getting the same dashboard layout and tech features.
In terms of power, it has been reported that only the 2.0-liter four-banger, with 249 HP, and 2.2-liter diesel, producing 199 HP, will be offered in Europe, as due to the stricter emission regulations, the 365 HP 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 won’t be available at all.
Also, while the all-wheel drive system is optional in the G70 sedan, the G70 Shooting Brake might get it as standard, though this is pure speculation at this point.
Subsequent to its L.A. presentation earlier this year, the Genesis X will cross the pond to greet Europeans in a premiere. The electric GT concept will turn heads at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed too, and with a little bit of luck, we will find out whether it actually previews a future Genesis product or not.
