Faster, More Capable 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Is Ready to Join the Force

3 Twin-Turbo Charger Thinks It's Got an Easy Win vs Tuned Mustang GT, Gets Stunned

More on this:

2021 Dodge Charger "Gold Rush" Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With V8 Muscle

October 2020 is when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed three new variants of the Dodge Challenger and Charger. The “Gold Rush” isn’t one of those cars, but an eye-catching color rehashed from a special edition. 17 photos



"The customer response to the Challenger Gold Rush exceeded our expectations," declared head honcho Tim Kuniskis. Considering that only 280 examples were offered for the 2020 model year, I don’t get what customer response he is referring to. What’s more, Gold Rush has been added to



Criticism aside, I can’t help but love this finish. An eye-catching color perfectly complements the most powerful sedan on sale today, the Demon-inspired Hellcat Redeye flaunts a whopping 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque. Gold Rush is also available on the Hellcat, Scat Pack Widebody, Scat Pack, and R/T. The heritage-inspired option joins the likes of F8 Green, Go Mango, TorRed, Sinamon Stick, Hellraisin, and Frostbite.



The order books for Gold Rush will open this spring, which is why no pricing information is available for the time being. On second thought, make that zero dollars based on the build-your-own tool for the Challenger. If you’re interested in a 2021 model year Charger, prepare at least $29,995 excluding freight for the V6-engined SXT and at least $31,995 for the GT.



The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in the R/T carries a sticker price of $36,995 while the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 is available from $41,670 in the Scat Pack. Only offered in widebody attire, the Hellcat twins are listed from $69,995 and $78,595. Which special edition, you ask? As fate would have it, Gold Rush dates back to the Challenger 50th Anniversary Limited Edition from November 2019 . Given this information, one must wonder if Fiat Chrysler - a.k.a. Stellantis following the merger with Groupe PSA - is taking its customers for granted."The customer response to the Challenger Gold Rush exceeded our expectations," declared head honcho Tim Kuniskis. Considering that only 280 examples were offered for the 2020 model year, I don’t get what customer response he is referring to. What’s more, Gold Rush has been added to the Challenger’s palette back in December for the 2021 model year, which is a small timeframe to properly assess customer response.Criticism aside, I can’t help but love this finish. An eye-catching color perfectly complements the most powerful sedan on sale today, the Demon-inspired Hellcat Redeye flaunts a whopping 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque. Gold Rush is also available on the Hellcat, Scat Pack Widebody, Scat Pack, and R/T. The heritage-inspired option joins the likes of F8 Green, Go Mango, TorRed, Sinamon Stick, Hellraisin, and Frostbite.The order books for Gold Rush will open this spring, which is why no pricing information is available for the time being. On second thought, make that zero dollars based on the build-your-own tool for the Challenger. If you’re interested in a 2021 model year Charger, prepare at least $29,995 excluding freight for the V6-engined SXT and at least $31,995 for the GT.The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in the R/T carries a sticker price of $36,995 while the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 is available from $41,670 in the Scat Pack. Only offered in widebody attire, the Hellcat twins are listed from $69,995 and $78,595.

load press release