2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Welcomes Realtree Edition

Arriving at U.S. dealerships in the summer of 2020, the Silverado 1500 Realtree Edition follows in the footsteps of the 2016 special edition. Pricing isn’t available for the time being, but don’t expect the half-tonner to be affordable. 6 photos



Those who’re interested in purchasing this adventure-oriented workhorse can lay eyes on the real deal at the 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chevy starts the build with the Custom trim level in Trail Boss flavor, featuring the 5.3-liter V8 engine and six-speed transmission as standard. The dual cab in this exact configuration and with 4x4 starts at around $40,000, and customers are also offered the choice of upgrading to 6.2 liters and 10 forward ratios.The 6.2-liter engine is the one to have considering the rest of the drivetrain’s hardware, starting with the Z71 Off-Road Package. Rancho shock absorbers, a two-inch suspension lift, 20-inch wheels and Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT On-Off Road Tires, Hill Descent Control, an automatic locking rear diff, AutoTrac two-speed transfer case, and skid plates are just a few of the highlights.Thanks to 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, the 6.2 makes even more sense if you’re planning on making the most out of the truck’s off-road capabilities. Realtree Edition also means that camouflage graphics are featured both inside and outside, along with the Realtree logo embossed into the bedliner.Black badging, black exhaust tips, black assist steps, and all-weather floor mats are nice touches, but from the standpoint of utility, the Durabed offers “the most standard cargo capacity in the segment” according to Chevy. The roll-formed steel bed further includes 12 tie-downs to secure your precious payload.“Having worked closely with Chevrolet all these years, it’s great to see the team come out with the new 2021 Silverado Realtree Edition using our latest Timber pattern,” declared Realtree president and designer, Bill Jordan. “You don’t realize how much goes into building a true performance truck until you look behind the scenes, and this new truck will mean so much to all outdoor enthusiasts.”Those who’re interested in purchasing this adventure-oriented workhorse can lay eyes on the real deal at the 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

