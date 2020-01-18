Phillippe Briand SY200: The Performance of a Racing Yacht With Zero Emissions

General Motors Announces V8 Engine Production Investments at Two U.S. Plants

As you’re well aware, the LT2 small-block V8 in the C8 Corvette Stingray is an evolution of the LT1 engine. Tonawanda will receive investments totaling $6.7 million towards LT2 production along with the 6.2-liter engine powering full-sized pickups such as the Silverado and Sierra. 20 photos



Down south, the Spring Hill Propulsion Systems will receive $40 million to increase production capacity of the 5.3-liter engine. The biggest change from the previous version of the powerplant is DFM, an acronym which stands for Dynamic Fuel Management. The technology can be summed up as cylinder deactivation with a twist. DFM can shut off seven of the eight-cylinder under light-load conditions in order to save as much fuel as possible.



“This investment further solidifies GM’s commitment to our team and jobs for our community,” declared plant director Michael Youngs. “The Spring Hill manufacturing team has a proven track record of successful, high-quality launches, and when our products are in high demand by customers, this team is ready.” The 5.3 is with DFM and the 10-speed automatic transmission powers the Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, and the GMC Sierra.



Bear in mind that General Motors also offers AFM with the 5.3 powerplant. The biggest difference over Dynamic Fuel Management is that Active Fuel Management shuts off half of the cylinders, but there’s no difference in output ratings. Both engine versions develop 335 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Level up to the 6.2-liter V8 that comes standard with DFM, and you’re looking at 420 ponies and 460 twerks at the crankshaft.



DFM was introduced two years ago in May 2018 with the launch of the 2019 Silverado. Both the 5.3 and 6.2 are overhead designs but General Motors still makes a case for "the most advanced gasoline V8s in the brand's history."

