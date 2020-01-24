Uber Private Jet App Almost Looks Real, Has Cars Too

Will Uber expand to include private jets on the list of transporation means the app offers to its users? While this question is legit, it's still too early to tell. However, the rendering we have here paints a future where the answer is a flying yes.
We're looking at a short clip that could easily pass as the real deal, with this portraying a potential new face of Uber. And this is not just about flying in a select company - the vid also involves the kind of car that never sets wheel on the road, so the smartphone wielder could easily go for this kind of all-eyes-on-me road transportation.
The vehicle in question is the Alpine Vision Gran Turismo concept and since we're talking about a machine that Renault's velocity-related sub-brand built for the gaming world, the connection between the real world and the pixel real is one again highlighted.
Iskander Utebayev is the digital artist who came up with this eye candy. Based in Toronto, the pixel master often blurs the line between rendering and reality. His most famous work is probably the series of short vids showcasing smart keys for all sorts of performance and luxury machines - here's an example that involves Koenigsegg and a comparison to the Swedish hypercar producer's actual keys.
While we're on the topic of Uber getting people up in the air, I'll remind you that the ride-hailing company introduced a helicopter service that allows users in New York to grab helicopter flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport. At least for the time being, the initiative is more about marketing than anything else.
For the record, platforms offering private customers access to private flights have been around for two decades, with examples including names such as JSX, Mountain Aviation, Sentient Jet, Surf Air and others.
