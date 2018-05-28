Honda Unveils New Elite Jet with Longer Range

Over the years, the HondaJet established itself as the most delivered aircraft in its category (a title achieved in 2017). To cement the hardly earned position as leader of the pack, the company has unveiled last week at the 2018 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, an updated version of the aircraft.Called HondaJet Elite, the new version is powered by the same GE Honda / HF120 engines that deliver a total thrust of 2,050 lbs each. The units have been tweaked however to offer, says Honda, the best fuel efficiency in its class.The improvements targeting emission have not affected the performances of the airplane, which remains, with its 422 knots maximum speed at 30,000 feet, the fastest such machine in the skies.Aside from the tweaks made to the engines, the Elite jet has also been improved in terms of fuel efficiency. The Japanese claim an increase of 17 percent in the new model, or an extra 396 km (246 miles) in total range. New avionics system, performance management and automatic stability and protection functions have also been added.“The HondaJet Elite represents Honda Aircraft’s continued commitment to performance, efficiency and environment creating new value in business aviation,” said Honda Aircraft CEO CEO Michimasa Fujino in a statement.“The result of innovation, design and engineering, our new aircraft features several performance and comfort enhancements that, once again, set a new standard in aviation.”The HondaJet Elite will be on display at EBACE from May 28th through May 31st. The airplane is type certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is currently pending type certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).