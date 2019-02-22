Limo-Jet Is a Real and Completely Insane Working Limo

autoevolution

When we're kids, we tend to imagine everything with race car wheels. Dinosaurs? Sure. Burger-shaped toys? Why not. But as we grow up, the stupid notion that "a car is a car" get drilled into our heads.
Engineering and the laws of the land dictate that automobiles must be small, easy to park and safe in the event of a crash. But back in 2006, Frank DeAngelo and his business partner decided to turn the body of a real Lear Jet into a limo.

And as you'd imagine, it was no easy task. The aluminum frame made for high-altitude flying wasn't rigid enough when it came to prolonged road use. So a steel frame had to be added to create a kind of chassis. As you all know, the two metals aren't easy to combine.

The completely bespoke suspension also needed to be created, and only racing car companies know how to make that kind of pushrod setup work. Steering rack for a jet? Yeah, that's not an off-the-shelf part either.

Power comes from a standard GM Vortec V8. While the owner boasts it can hit 100 miles per hour, you're probably never going to see that happen. This is more of a promotional party on wheels, meant to bring attention to the limo company.

She's a big girl, measuring 42 feet long and 11.6 feet tall. Despite being made of aluminum, the Limo-Jet weighs 12,000 pounds, so those 28-inch alloys have a lot of supporting to do. Speaking of parties, the limo seats eight guests inside a completely custom interior. Honestly, we feel like kids watching a Pimp My Ride episode when all the speakers and lights are mentioned.

DeAngelo says that he's invested well over $1,000,000 to get it this far and hopes to make a few more to order. Thus he's willing to part with it only if offered a sum as high as $5 million. While we don't see that happening, stranger things have popped up in the Middle East.

