Superyacht Destroyer Ulysses Wages War, Luxury and Style Are Its Generals

4 Arctic White 2020 Chevy Corvette Coupe 1LT Z51 Heads to Auction at No Reserve

3 Low-Mileage 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Is Looking for a New and Caring Owner

2 Rapper Blueface Drives His C8 Corvette One-Handed at 157 MPH on a Public Road

More on this:

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production Start Date Pushed Back One Week

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was expected to start production on the week of December 7th, but two major dealers beg to differ. According to Kerbeck and MacMulkin , the TPW has been moved to December 14th. 7 photos



While on the subject of pricing, the



The biggest change, however, is the Z51 Performance Package. 2021 customers will have to pony up $995 more than before, which isn’t too bad when you think about it. Chevrolet has also spun off the FE2-code Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension into a standalone option priced at $995.



Based on the order guide for the 2021 model year, the LT2 small-block V8 features the same ratings as before. 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque for the Stingray are more than plentiful, and you can expect a little extra if you opt for the performance exhaust included in the



When it comes to customization, the golden bowtie is much obliged to sell you full-length dual racing stripes in a variety of colors for $995. Stinger two-tone stripes are also available, and they add $500 to the retail price.



Last, but certainly not least, Chevrolet decided to treat all three trim levels to improved connectivity in the guise of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bear in mind, however, that two infotainment options are offered.



There are three differences to speak of between the IOS and IOT systems, as in enhanced voice recognition, additional memory for in-vehicle apps, and connected navigation for the IOT. Given that Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support turn-by-turn navigation, these differences are not that big of a deal. Both dealers have updated their customer order pages today, showing that 2021 orders have progressed to Status 3300. In other words, the orders are scheduled for production. Kerbeck also has a car scheduled for January 4th, a Silver Flare Metallic 3LT Convertible with a sticker price of $100,000.While on the subject of pricing, the 2021 Corvette soldiers on at $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the hard-topped convertible. Two new color options have been added to the exterior palette, starting with the $995 Red Mist Metallic Tincoat pictured in the gallery. The Silver Flare Metallic mentioned earlier replaces Blade Silver Metallic and doesn’t cost extra.The biggest change, however, is the Z51 Performance Package. 2021 customers will have to pony up $995 more than before, which isn’t too bad when you think about it. Chevrolet has also spun off the FE2-code Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension into a standalone option priced at $995.Based on the order guide for the 2021 model year, the LT2 small-block V8 features the same ratings as before. 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque for the Stingray are more than plentiful, and you can expect a little extra if you opt for the performance exhaust included in the Z51 package When it comes to customization, the golden bowtie is much obliged to sell you full-length dual racing stripes in a variety of colors for $995. Stinger two-tone stripes are also available, and they add $500 to the retail price.Last, but certainly not least, Chevrolet decided to treat all three trim levels to improved connectivity in the guise of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bear in mind, however, that two infotainment options are offered.There are three differences to speak of between the IOS and IOT systems, as in enhanced voice recognition, additional memory for in-vehicle apps, and connected navigation for the IOT. Given that Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support turn-by-turn navigation, these differences are not that big of a deal.