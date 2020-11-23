2021 Chevrolet Colorado Looks Tougher With Silverado’s Front Fascia

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2015 model year and refreshed for 2021, the Colorado for the U.S. market is a very interesting choice in the mid-size segment. Not only does Chevrolet offer two cabs and two boxes, but you can choose between three engine options.
In addition to the 2.5- and 3.6-liter gasoline powerplants, the golden bowtie further sweetens the deal with a four-cylinder turbo diesel. At 369 pound-feet of torque, the fuel-sipping Duramax option will serve you well in terms of towing and payload.
Chevrolet didn't cheap out on standard equipment either. Even the entry-level WT that starts at $26,395 features a six-speed automatic transmission and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. At the other end of the spectrum, the ZR2 and ZR2 Bison cater to the wants and needs of weekend warriors and proper off-road enthusiasts.
If there is something the Colorado could do better, that would be styling. The front end is showing its age despite the recent facelift, especially those headlights, and this brings us to the Silverado-inspired rendering from our friends at GM Authority.
Not only does the pickup look tougher in this spec, but the slimmer headlights of the Silverado create a wider stance that would make other mid-size pickup trucks blush in awe. “Though this project is purely fiction, it might not be too far-fetched” according to GM Authority.
The cited publication refers to the 2023 model year, known as program 31XX-2 within General Motors. Hearsay suggests an evolution of the body-on-frame vehicle architecture we have today as well as one engine and nothing more.
Tripower is how General Motors refers to the 2.7-liter turbo in the Silverado 1500 and Cadillac CT4-V, a four-cylinder powerplant with cast aluminum for the block and head to keep things light but also durable. In truck spec, this motor cranks out 310 horsepower as well as 348 pound-feet of torque.
From a $1 billion investment into the Wentzville plant, a good chunk of money will be spent to prepare the factory for the 2023 Colorado. General Motors says that “new machines, conveyors, controls, and tooling” are in the pipeline for the “body shop, paint shop, and general assembly areas" of the 'Rado.
Chevrolet didn't cheap out on standard equipment either. Even the entry-level WT that starts at $26,395 features a six-speed automatic transmission and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. At the other end of the spectrum, the ZR2 and ZR2 Bison cater to the wants and needs of weekend warriors and proper off-road enthusiasts.
If there is something the Colorado could do better, that would be styling. The front end is showing its age despite the recent facelift, especially those headlights, and this brings us to the Silverado-inspired rendering from our friends at GM Authority.
Not only does the pickup look tougher in this spec, but the slimmer headlights of the Silverado create a wider stance that would make other mid-size pickup trucks blush in awe. “Though this project is purely fiction, it might not be too far-fetched” according to GM Authority.
The cited publication refers to the 2023 model year, known as program 31XX-2 within General Motors. Hearsay suggests an evolution of the body-on-frame vehicle architecture we have today as well as one engine and nothing more.
Tripower is how General Motors refers to the 2.7-liter turbo in the Silverado 1500 and Cadillac CT4-V, a four-cylinder powerplant with cast aluminum for the block and head to keep things light but also durable. In truck spec, this motor cranks out 310 horsepower as well as 348 pound-feet of torque.
From a $1 billion investment into the Wentzville plant, a good chunk of money will be spent to prepare the factory for the 2023 Colorado. General Motors says that “new machines, conveyors, controls, and tooling” are in the pipeline for the “body shop, paint shop, and general assembly areas" of the 'Rado.