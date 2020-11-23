NOS-Boosted 1985 Chevrolet Blazer Proudly Rides on 15-Inch Wheels, 8-Inch Lift

People love SUVs and trucks nowadays, and that’s why you’ll have to look pretty damn hard to find a new, American-made sedan out there. But have you noticed how most of today’s players in these segments kind of look alike, and thus mostly boring?
Worry no more, as the only thing you need to do to get your cool-SUV/truck fix is travel back in time, and sideways into the custom industry, and uncover cool off-roaders like the 1985 Chevrolet Blazer we have here.
A proud representative of the two-door, pickup-inspired SUV craze that engulfed America not long ago, but also of the collector-favorite C/K family, the Blazer was born in 1969 as GM’s smallest full-size SUV, and kept the flag flying until 1995, when the Tahoe came along and kicked it out of production.
The one we have here is, as you can clearly see, no longer stock. The first thing that catches the eye is the high-riding position, made possible thanks to the use of an eight-inch suspension lift and Rancho shock absorbers, cleverly offset by the intentionally small, 15-inch wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson tires.
We’re told the SUV has been transformed this way more than a decade ago, and work on it included a quite interesting two-tone paint job (tan over red), but also some modifications under the hood. There sits a 383ci (6.3-liter) engine of Chevrolet make, boosted by a B&M supercharger and a nitrous-oxide system. We are not being told how many horses are handled by the four-speed automatic transmission that comes with the Blazer.
As you already know by now, November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and we found this Blazer to be worthy of a mention in our coverage. It currently sits on auctions website Bring a Trailer, waiting for a new owner. At the time of writing, with 4 days left in the process, the highest bid is at $10,500.
