This Chevrolet Corvette Powered Blazer K5 Is Looking for a New Owner

There's just something about this 1972 , first gen Chevrolet Blazer K5, which happens to be powered by a 2001 Corvette LS1 engine, that screams: Take me home! Marty McFly himself would fall in love with this and forget all about the Toyota truck in the process.
The Chevrolet Blazer K5 was brought forth to the audience back in 1969, as GM's smallest full-size SUV at the time, and it came with a choice between 4 different engines: two of which were smaller I6s and two larger displacement V8s.
The Blazer was meant as a rival to the Ford Bronco, and by the looks of it, even to this day the car still has a decent fanbase going around. And what would a fanbase be without someone actually going ahead with rebuilding these cars from the ground up?
This 1972 Blazer K5 that we stumbled upon over at Bring a Trailer has just been freshly refurbished this year, and the job really did bring back some spark into this beautiful SUV. The engine swap it went through means the car is now packing slightly over 300 horsepower, which should be more than enough to get this thing moving faster than the speed limit.
Of course the brakes were upgraded as well, using Wilwood products with hydroboost. The body was stripped and refinished in Harley-Davidson Vivid Black, and a 4" suspension lift was fitted as well.
The 15-inch Rally wheels were powder-coated grey and fitted with 35x12.50" BFGoodrich AllTerrain T/A Tires. Of course, the cabin was by no means neglected, and alongside the new black vinyl seats and door panels, the car also has a RetroSound Stereo with Bluetooth available.
As the current bid stands at $75.000, it's going to be interesting to see what this will finally go for, as the spec list is pretty impressive to say the least, even more so if you're looking for a project like it.
The Blazer was meant as a rival to the Ford Bronco, and by the looks of it, even to this day the car still has a decent fanbase going around. And what would a fanbase be without someone actually going ahead with rebuilding these cars from the ground up?
This 1972 Blazer K5 that we stumbled upon over at Bring a Trailer has just been freshly refurbished this year, and the job really did bring back some spark into this beautiful SUV. The engine swap it went through means the car is now packing slightly over 300 horsepower, which should be more than enough to get this thing moving faster than the speed limit.
Of course the brakes were upgraded as well, using Wilwood products with hydroboost. The body was stripped and refinished in Harley-Davidson Vivid Black, and a 4" suspension lift was fitted as well.
The 15-inch Rally wheels were powder-coated grey and fitted with 35x12.50" BFGoodrich AllTerrain T/A Tires. Of course, the cabin was by no means neglected, and alongside the new black vinyl seats and door panels, the car also has a RetroSound Stereo with Bluetooth available.
As the current bid stands at $75.000, it's going to be interesting to see what this will finally go for, as the spec list is pretty impressive to say the least, even more so if you're looking for a project like it.