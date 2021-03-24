5 Matching Numbers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Barn Find Is as Original as It Gets

4 Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Has Big Enough Clover Leaves To Take on Tuned Camaro SS

3 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Impulse Is an Ultra-Sleek Restomod With Bespoke Everything

2 Hennessey Camaro Looks Way More Menacing Rendered as a Mid-Engine Supercar

1 850-WHP Camaro SS Thinks It's Got Charger Hellcat FBO Beat, Gets Stunned Instead

2021 Chevrolet Camaro Recalled Over Separating Axle Shaft

Called back last year on December 23rd over incorrect bolts used to attach the seat belts, the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is now recalled over a missing retaining ring. Produced between September 30th and January 6th, only eight units are potentially affected according to GM. 8 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that a quality manager submitted an issue to GM on February 16th. While the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit was reviewing the problem, General Motors identified a second claim related to this uncanny condition.



As fate would have it, the supplier acknowledged a missing retaining ring as the cause of both separated axle shafts. The Camaros in question were repaired under warranty, leaving just eight more examples to be fixed.



Dealers were informed of the recall on March 18th, but owners will have to wait until May 3rd for their notice to arrive by first-class mail. At the time of writing, General Motors and the supplier - Nexteer Automotive - aren’t aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the separating axle shafts.



In related news, have you heard the Camaro has also been hit by the



First-quarter figures haven’t been published, but 2020 numbers paint a bleak picture.



This worrying trend is likely to continue because Chevrolet isn’t going to add a Hellcat- or GT500-rivaling version to the lineup. As if that wasn’t bad enough, word has it the Documents filed with thereveal that a quality manager submitted an issue to GM on February 16th. While the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit was reviewing the problem, General Motors identified a second claim related to this uncanny condition.As fate would have it, the supplier acknowledged a missing retaining ring as the cause of both separated axle shafts. The Camaros in question were repaired under warranty, leaving just eight more examples to be fixed.Dealers were informed of the recall on March 18th, but owners will have to wait until May 3rd for their notice to arrive by first-class mail. At the time of writing, General Motors and the supplier - Nexteer Automotive - aren’t aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the separating axle shafts.In related news, have you heard the Camaro has also been hit by the global chip shortage ? Production at Lansing Grand Assembly Plant has been halted until at least the end of March according to a spokesperson, but it’s not that big of a deal. Why, you ask? Because it sells far worse than its rivals.First-quarter figures haven’t been published, but 2020 numbers paint a bleak picture. The Camaro sold 29,775 units stateside in the 12-month period compared to 52,995 Challengers and 61,090 examples of the Mustang.This worrying trend is likely to continue because Chevrolet isn’t going to add a Hellcat- or GT500-rivaling version to the lineup. As if that wasn’t bad enough, word has it the 55th Anniversary Edition won't happen either. Given this intel, one has to wonder if GM even cares about the Camaro anymore.

Download attachment: 2021 Chevrolet Camaro separating axle shafts recall (PDF)