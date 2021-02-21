2022 Chevrolet Camaro Orders Will Open April 8th, Production Starting June 14th

Based on the Alpha vehicle architecture that's also used by the Cadillac ATS and CTS sedans, the sixth-generation Camaro will reportedly enter the 2022 model year on April 8th according to GM Authority. As for series production, it’s scheduled to start on June 14th at the Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan.
Not much is going to change over the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro according to GM Authority, but the Golden Bowtie is understood to prepare an update for the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Codenamed LTG, the entry-level motor currently belts out 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, which is not enough to fend off the Mustang EcoBoost.
“A handful of new colors options and a few minor changes to the equipment offered within trim levels” also need to be mentioned, which goes to show that Chevrolet is focused on more lucrative nameplates for the time being. Based on 2020 sales figures, I simply can’t blame the bean counters for it.
Chevrolet sold only 29,775 examples of the pony car last year, which is 38.3 percent worse than the 2019 sales volume for the U.S. if you were wondering. The Mustang and Challenger, by comparison, are down 15.7 and 13 percent to 61,090 and 52,955 units. Alas, the Golden Bowtie couldn’t make a case for a 55th anniversary edition of the Camaro for 2022.
Turning our attention back to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, the next level up from the LTG is the LGX 3.6-liter aspirated V6 with 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet (385 Nm) at the crankshaft. The LT1 small-block V8 ticks all the right boxes with 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm), and at the very top of the lineup, a blower unlocks 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) from 6.2 liters of displacement.
In other words, the most potent Chevrolet Camaro of them all can’t hold a candle to the Shelby GT500 and Hellcat-engined Challenger versions. This condition also explains the woeful sales figures mentioned a little earlier.
