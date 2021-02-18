1951 Chevrolet 3100 Gives New Meaning to Fat Lines

Even when new, Chevrolet’s Advance-Design was quite the looker. Coming to the world in the late 1940s as the carmaker’s first family of new trucks after the war, it still paid tribute to the design language of the pre-war era. That meant generous, rounded shapes, a very long hood, and a grille so massive it would make even BMW’s modern-day kidneys die of envy.
Because of the way in which they were drawn, Advance-Design trucks still are favorites of the custom industry, with garages all over America coming up with innovative ways to exaggerate those lines far beyond what the carmaker intended. They do so by using various methods, from custom parts to carefully chosen paint, and from massive wheels to the deployment of air suspension.
All of these methods seem to have come together in the build we have here, a Chevrolet 3100 from the middle of the series’ life, in 1951. We found it as it sits waiting for a buyer on Earth Motors Cars, with a price sticker attached that reads $59,990.
Wrapped in a color called Matte Verde, the 3100 is built on an S-10 frame, but keeps all the signature design lines of its family, from the massive, bulging hood up front, to the fat and bulky fenders on both ends, and ending with the perfectly vertical tailgate out back.
The interior retains its breed's classic look, with a cream bench seat fitted in front of the 1950s-style steering wheel and a dashboard holding Dolphin gauges fitted inside the factory housing. The truck has been gifted with an air conditioning system for comfort.
Sitting on American Racing staggered wheels (18-inch front, 20-inch rear), it gets its kicks from a 383-ci (6.3-liter) stroker engine running Edelbrock aluminum heads, a hi-rise intake, and a four-barrel carburetor. It is controlled by means of a four-speed automatic transmission, but the performance specs for the drivetrain are not listed.
