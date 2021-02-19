Sea Ray and BMW’s Designworks Just Went to Town on New Sundancer 370 Outboard

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Color Palette Will Lose Orange, Gray, Bronze Finishes

Codenamed LT6, the high-revving powerplant is pretty much the road-going version of the LT.5 used by Corvette Racing in the C8.R endurance racer. As for displacement, hearsay suggests 5.5 liters or 0.3 liters more than the Voodoo FPC V8 that Ford discontinued along with the Shelby GT350. According to Corvette Blogger, the color palette will change once again for 2022 with the discontinuation of three finishes. Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze are the culprits, but fret not because “unnamed replacements” are in the pipeline according to the cited publication.Sebring Orange finished the 2020 model year in fourth place with 1,377 cars to its name, representing 6.8 percent of total orders. Shadow Gray ranked ninth with 1,111 examples of the breed, and Zeus Bronze was at the very bottom of the list with 548 units or 2.69 percent of the total volume. Corvette Blogger further understands that Sebring Orange and Zeus Bronze will be deleted from the ordering system by April 29th while Shadow Gray will go the way of the dodo by May 27th. The final production weeks for these colors are June 14th for bronze, June 26th for orange, and July 19th for gray.Based on the build-out dates, Chevrolet may introduce the 2022 model year sooner than previously expected. This guesstimate may prove accurate if you remember what Estero Bay Chevrolet sales specialist Marcus Veiga said about the Z06 a month ago. More to the point, the first performance-oriented variant of the mid-engined ‘Vette may be revealed in July.As opposed to a small-block V8 with up to 495 horsepower on deck with the optional exhaust system, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Z06 allegedly produces in excess of 600 horsepower. It better would because the previous generation was rocking 650 force-fed ponies and tons of torque.Codenamed LT6, the high-revving powerplant is pretty much the road-going version of the LT.5 used by Corvette Racing in the C8.R endurance racer. As for displacement, hearsay suggests 5.5 liters or 0.3 liters more than the Voodoo FPC V8 that Ford discontinued along with the Shelby GT350.