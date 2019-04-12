autoevolution

2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI

12 Apr 2019, 20:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The original A5 Coupe was a resounding hit when it was launched, with some calling it the best Audi design of all time. However, the second generation wasn't as successful, partly because people are in love with SUVs. But it's getting a facelift anyway, trying to match the tech and features that will be added to the A4.
7 photos
2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI
These spyshots of the A5 Coupe show its facelift doesn't have as many bold design changes as the A4. However, the A4 and Q7 were developed too early to influenced by Marc Lichte, so they're among the few that don't look like the Prologue.

On the other hand, the A5 is not a volume car. And like in the case of the TT, most of the development money might be going towards the engines. In this particular case, we're dealing with the mild performance model called the S5.

The S5 started out with a 4.2 FSI, later got a supercharged V6 and currently features a single-turbo 3.0 TFSI. But since it's all about the emissions over in Europe right now, we can pretty much guarantee that a 3.0 TDI will be offered because it emits less CO2.

Now, this was already rumored about a month ago, after the SQ5 got a 3.0 TDI for the European market. And it might actually make the S5 Coupe a little better. You see, Audi's latest unit features the electric turbocharger and delivers 700 Nm (+200Nm) of torque with only minimal effects on power (-6 HP). We're willing to bet that it will be faster to 100 km/h, even if the weight might go up by about 50 kg. Meanwhile, the American model should keep its current configuration.

Changes might also include fresh paint, new wheel designs, and carbon fiber optional trim. And is that a bigger set of quad exhaust pipes we see?
2021 Audi A5 Audi A5 Coupe Audi A5 facelift spyshots
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 