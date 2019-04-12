2021 Audi S5 Coupe Facelift Spied, Should Get 3.0 TDI

The original A5 Coupe was a resounding hit when it was launched, with some calling it the best Audi design of all time. However, the second generation wasn't as successful, partly because people are in love with SUVs. But it's getting a facelift anyway, trying to match the tech and features that will be added to the A4.

7 photos



On the other hand, the A5 is not a volume car. And like in the case of the TT, most of the development money might be going towards the engines. In this particular case, we're dealing with the mild performance model called the S5.



The S5 started out with a 4.2 FSI, later got a supercharged V6 and currently features a single-turbo 3.0 TFSI. But since it's all about the emissions over in Europe right now, we can pretty much guarantee that a 3.0 TDI will be offered because it emits less CO2.



Now, this was already HP ). We're willing to bet that it will be faster to 100 km/h, even if the weight might go up by about 50 kg. Meanwhile, the American model should keep its current configuration.



