2020 Volkswagen Golf 8 Imagined With Arteon Styling

Seven generations later, the Golf is the undisputed leader of the compact hatchback segment. Available with up to 300 horsepower and 4Motion all-wheel drive, the golden standard will kick into overdrive next year in every aspect imaginable.
Speaking of imagination, Kleber Silva had a go at rendering the newcomer with Arteon styling up front. Painted in white and with those bi-color alloy wheels, the chrome-plated grille looks rather good on the Golf, alright! Just like the 7 and 7.5, the eighth generation will be underpinned by an evolution of the MQB modular vehicle architecture.
Production is scheduled to start in June 2019 at the flagship plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. The mild-hybrid 2.0-liter TDI, called EA888 Evo, has been confirmed with a belt starter-generator. The 12-volt electrical system works together with a lithium-ion battery, and output ranges from 136 horsepower to 204 horsepower.
The Golf BlueMotion, on the other hand, will receive 48-volt electrification in conjunction with the 1.0-liter TSI three-cylinder turbo engine. Knowing Volkswagen, the Golf GTI and Golf R could also embrace mild hybridization to boost performance and efficiency.
According to the German motoring media, the compact hatchback is also expected to receive a dual-screen setup similar to the Volkswagen Touareg and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. If Auto Bild is to be believed, the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system will come standard even on the entry-level grade.
Over in the United States, the 2019 Jetta is the preview for the Golf that will be sold in this part of the world. The 1.8 TSI will be discontinued in favor of the 1.4-liter from the sedan, and as ever, the 2.0 TSI will serve as the engine of choice for the Jetta GLI and Golf GTI. Also for the United States, an eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter will be offered.
It remains to be seen if the e-Golf will soldier on considering the I.D. electric hatchback (rumored to be called Neo) is confirmed to start production in 2019 for the 2020 model year. But on the other hand, the Golf GTE won’t be going anywhere.
