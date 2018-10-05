Volkswagen Says T-Cross Will Debut on October 25

Going on sale in Europe in the earliest part of 2019, the T-Cross serves as a cheap entry to the German automaker’s crossover lineup. Less expensive than the T-Roc, to be more precise. October 25 is the day when the veil will be taken off, and being based on the MQB A0 vehicle architecture, the newcomer won’t be available with 4Motion all-wheel drive.
4,199 millimeters long and featuring a wheelbase of 2,651 millimeters, the T-Cross is nothing more than a re-skinned Polo with higher ground clearance. Depending on the position of the sliding rear seats, the trunk can swallow up to 455 liters (best in class). Seating three people abrest might pose a problem to the fellow in the middle, but what did you expect from a subcompact crossover?
Like the exterior, the cabin will be available with countless personalization options. Volkswagen knows that customization matters in this segment, and furthermore, Volkswagen makes a princely profit on those who configure the T-Cross with this type of equipment.
At the end of the day, however, it’s the high driving position that will ensure the commercial success of the T-Cross. Engine options start with the 1.0-liter TSI. Customers who want more get-up-and-go will be offered the 1.4- and 1.5-liter TSI (depending on the market), and for Latin America, a naturally aspirated engine displacing 1.6 liters has been confirmed.
Over in Europe, the 1.6-liter TDI will be offered in at least two states of tune, be it with a manual gearbox (five or six forward gears) or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The most expensive option on the technological front will be the digital instrument cluster, which is expected to retail in the ballpark of €1,000.
12 exterior colors and two bi-color options have been confirmed, and pricing will start between the Polo and T-Roc. Taking the German configurator as the yardstick for our guesstimate, the Polo and T-Roc retail from €13,025 and €20,565, respectively. In other words, the cheapest T-Cross should be an idea cheaper than the entry-level Golf (€18,075).
