Volkswagen Says T-Cross Will Debut on October 25

4,199 millimeters long and featuring a wheelbase of 2,651 millimeters, the T-Cross is nothing more than a re-skinned Polo with higher ground clearance. Depending on the position of the sliding rear seats, the trunk can swallow up to 455 liters ( best in class ). Seating three people abrest might pose a problem to the fellow in the middle, but what did you expect from a subcompact crossover?Like the exterior, the cabin will be available with countless personalization options. Volkswagen knows that customization matters in this segment, and furthermore, Volkswagen makes a princely profit on those who configure the T-Cross with this type of equipment.At the end of the day, however, it’s the high driving position that will ensure the commercial success of the T-Cross. Engine options start with the 1.0-liter TSI. Customers who want more get-up-and-go will be offered the 1.4- and 1.5-liter TSI (depending on the market), and for Latin America, a naturally aspirated engine displacing 1.6 liters has been confirmed.Over in Europe, the 1.6-literwill be offered in at least two states of tune, be it with a manual gearbox (five or six forward gears) or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The most expensive option on the technological front will be the digital instrument cluster, which is expected to retail in the ballpark of €1,000.12 exterior colors and two bi-color options have been confirmed, and pricing will start between the Polo and T-Roc. Taking the German configurator as the yardstick for our guesstimate, the Polo and T-Roc retail from €13,025 and €20,565, respectively. In other words, the cheapest T-Cross should be an idea cheaper than the entry-level Golf (€18,075).