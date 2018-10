2020 Subaru Levorg Chassis Mule Spied Lapping The Nurburgring

Just like the fifth-generation Impreza, the Levorg will be available with 1.6- and 2.0-liter boxer engine options, matched to five- or six-speed manual transmissions. For those who can’t be bothered by changing their own gears, the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission will also be offered.Produced at the Ota site in Gunma, Japan, the Levorg isn’t sold in the United States because of the Outback . Truth be told, wagons have fallen out of favor with the American public in past years, with crossovers reigning supreme along with SUVs and pickup truck such as the Ford F-Series.The Forester , which is all-new for the 2019 model year, serves as the next best thing after the Levorg for the American public, and Subaru has a hard time keeping up with demand. In 2017, the Outback edged the Forester by a few thousand examples: 188,886 versus 177,563. On third, fourth, and fifth, the Impreza, Crosstrek, and Legacy sold 117,401, 110,138, and 49,837 units.As you can tell from the Nurburgring-bound chassis mule in the photo gallery, the styling isn’t ready for production at the present moment. Following the chassis tune-up, Subaru will start fielding the real deal, improving the breed even further. After all, the Levorg is described as a “sport tourer” with “best-in-class on-road handling.”Like all the latest Subaru models , the Levorg will ship as standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The range-topping Touring trim level will level up DriverFocus safety technology, adding another layer of safety and convenience for the driver.In its most interesting configuration, the Levorg will feature 8.0-inch infotainment with TomTom satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and services, and Starlink app integration. As for models equipped with keyless access and push-button start, Starlink Connected Services sweetens the deal with remote engine start.