autoevolution
 

Mid-Engine Subaru Rumors Come Back Into Focus

29 Sep 2018, 13:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
With the introduction of the Subaru Global Platform, the Tokyo-based automaker has taken a different direction. After the Impreza, Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent, we’re waiting for the plug-in hybrid Crosstrek to go official in the United States of America, but Subaru won’t stop here.
10 photos
Best Car October 2018 issueBest Car October 2018 issue2019 Subaru XV e-Boxer2019 Subaru XV e-Boxer2019 Subaru XV e-Boxer2019 Subaru XV e-Boxer2019 Subaru XV e-Boxer2019 Subaru XV e-Boxer
Presented in March 2016, the vehicle architecture has been developed for all-electric powertrain as well. The first EVs will be introduced in Japan in 2021, and the focus is to release “electric versions of established gasoline-powered models.” On the flip side, where does this leave the WRX, WRX STI, and BRZ rear-wheel-drive sports car?

The WRX STI is coming, alright, most likely in 2020 with a high-performance version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine. There’s talk about electric assistance for the rally-bred sedan, and of course, if you were wondering, the BRZ is expected in 2021.

But ever since the Global Platform wasn’t known from the public, there were rumors regarding a mid-engine Subaru. Reports from the Japanese media, dating back to 2016, suggest that Subaru is already testing chassis mules in the Land of the Rising Sun, complete with electric assistance.

An insider who wishes to remain anonymous then added fuel to the fire, claiming that the higher-ups are still thinking about the newcomer. On the other hand, the unnamed source said that “a [mid-engine] coupe seems more likely” than a high-performance crossover.

This gets us to the current issue of Best Car, which features a rendering of the plug-in hybrid Viziv GT and the same old rumor regarding the mid-engine layout. Regardless of what’s happening behind closed doors at Subaru, the Japanese automaker needs a halo vehicle with more pizzazz than the WRX STI and BRZ, that's for sure!

Even Hyundai, after tasting success with the i30 N and Veloster N, is toying around with the idea of a mid-engined sports car. The South Korean automaker has been photographed testing chassis mules on the Nurburgring, and with the Theta III engine scheduled to premiere in 2019, the future looks extremely bright for the N division.

What do you think about Subaru? Should the mid-engine sports car happen or would it be better to repurpose the development budget on other, more high-volume projects?
Subaru sports car rumors best car
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
May the Space Force Be With You How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
SUBARU models:
SUBARU ForesterSUBARU Forester Medium SUVSUBARU AscentSUBARU Ascent Large SUVSUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverSUBARU CrosstrekSUBARU Crosstrek CrossoverAll SUBARU models  
 
 