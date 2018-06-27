autoevolution
 

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Chases Ferrari 488 in Nurburgring Test

The next generation of the Porsche 911 is currently in its advanced development stages, with this involving Nurburgring testing. And since the Turbo badge allows the Neunelfer to take on Italian exotics, it seems that the German engineers are currently handling this side of the equation, with the 992 having been recently spotted blitzing the Green Hell in the company of a Ferrari.
As you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, a next-gen 911 Carrera prototype was caught on camera while running from a 488 GTB, while the Fezza itself was chased by what appears to be a 992 Turbo Cabriolet test car.

The Fezza we have here is on British plates, as we're dealing with a right-hand drive car - perhaps it was more facile for Zuffenhausen to obtain such a benchmark vehicle.

With the 992 incarnation of the 911, whose members will start landing next year, Porsche will mark the hybridization of the Neunelfer, as the company has already confirmed.

We're expecting the 911 to follow the example of the Panamera and Cayenne, thus offering two plug-in hybrid models. The first should offer GTS levels of performance, while the second is expected to replace the Turbo S (Porsche should introduce the Turbo S E-Hybrid badge).

Speaking of the Turbo (S), the internal combustion engine of the model should be a new unit, as the current 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six is expected to be retired.

P.S.: The chasing action mentioned above can be found at the 8:28 point of the clip below. Nevertheless, the 911 Carrera and 911 Turbo Cabriolet show up at multiple points of the clip. That's because we're looking at a video documenting a recent Industry Pool session.

And we have to mention that the full video is worthy of your attention, with this involving plenty of other hot prototypes, such as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

