autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Polestar 2 Shows Up in Geneva as Tesla Model 3 Challenger

6 Mar 2019, 14:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
As of this year, Tesla’s domination of the electric vehicle market will be seriously put to the test by a number of electric cars announced by both established and new companies. Among them, the Polestar 2, a Model 3 contender coming from Volvo’s offshoot company.
15 photos
2020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 22020 Polestar 2
Presented in full a few days before the start of the Geneva Motor Show this week, the 2 will challenge the 3 in all areas: range, price, design, availability and so on. The model will be sold both in the U.S. and Europe, with enough arguments on its side to make it a worthy opponent.

Currently on the floor of the Palexpo, the Polestar 2 shows what may be considered a more appealing design than Musk’s flagship car, and a solid feel to it.

Under the white body depicted in the stills from Geneva, the car hides an electric powertrain comprising a 78 kWh battery and two electric motors.

The battery can hold enough electricity to keep the car going for up to 500 km (310 miles)), as measured using the WLTP testing procedure for Europe. In the U.S., the same battery has an EPA-rated range of 275 miles.

The electric motors, fitted front and rear, develop a total of 408 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque. The naught to 62 mph acceleration time of the car has been measured at under five seconds.

The Polestar 2 will be powered by Android Auto, providing access to Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store.

When it goes on sale later this year, the electric vehicle will sell in Europe for 59,900 EUR as the launch edition. There will probably be more than one version of it offered, as a year after launch, the car will sell "starting" at 39,900 EUR.

In the U.S., the starting price for the Polestar 2 is $63,000 for the launch edition.
2020 Polestar 2 Polestar 2 Polestar 2019 Geneva Motor Show Electric Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
FORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactKOENIGSEGG JeskoKOENIGSEGG Jesko ExoticSSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 