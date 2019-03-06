2020 Polestar 2 Shows Up in Geneva as Tesla Model 3 Challenger

Presented in full a few days before the start of the Geneva Motor Show this week, the 2 will challenge the 3 in all areas: range, price, design, availability and so on. The model will be sold both in the U.S. and Europe, with enough arguments on its side to make it a worthy opponent.Currently on the floor of the Palexpo, the Polestar 2 shows what may be considered a more appealing design than Musk’s flagship car, and a solid feel to it.Under the white body depicted in the stills from Geneva, the car hides an electric powertrain comprising a 78 kWh battery and two electric motors.The battery can hold enough electricity to keep the car going for up to 500 km (310 miles)), as measured using the WLTP testing procedure for Europe. In the U.S., the same battery has an EPA-rated range of 275 miles.The electric motors, fitted front and rear, develop a total of 408 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque. The naught to 62 mph acceleration time of the car has been measured at under five seconds.The Polestar 2 will be powered by Android Auto, providing access to Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store.When it goes on sale later this year, the electric vehicle will sell in Europe for 59,900 EUR as the launch edition. There will probably be more than one version of it offered, as a year after launch, the car will sell "starting" at 39,900 EUR.In the U.S., the starting price for the Polestar 2 is $63,000 for the launch edition.