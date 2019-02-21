autoevolution

2020 Peugeot 208 GTi Rumored to Be 100% Electric

21 Feb 2019, 21:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Peugeot has been playing with electricity for many years, first creating a hybrid diesel, followed by the crazy 308 R concept hot hatch with two powered axles. But it's rumored that the 208 GTI will embrace the plug, not as a petrol-electric car, but as a pure EV.
18 photos
2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi
The move is controversial, but somehow also completely understandable. A brand new generation of the 208 will join the supermini fight after making its 2019 Geneva Motor Show debut next month. Peugeot made it very clear that a 100% electric version will be offered, together with an equivalent DS and Opel model.

We expect the electric 208 to have 136 horsepower and 260 Nm from a motor mounted over the front axle. The juice will come from a 50 kWh battery with a WLTP range of around 300 kilometers or 186 miles. But what's stopping them from just using a more powerful motor?

If we think about it, such technology has already been previewed with today's 508 hybrid performance concept, which has a 200 HP rear-mounted motor. That's the same amount you got from the old 208 GTi's 1.6-liter turbo.

Of course, the battery might make the hot hatch a couple of hundred kilograms heavier, but that's basically in line with a Golf GTI, so it's not the end of the world. And at the end of the day, few people buy a small sports hatch to go on long trips, so the range is even less of an issue.

French magazine Auto-Moto says that if approved, the electric 208 GTi would cost about €40,000. That's an obscene sum in a segment where affordability is crucial. But 36 years after the launch of the 205 GTi, Peugeot hot hatches aren't doing so well. Renault is reportedly cooking up a 225 horsepower Clio RS with the 1.8-liter turbo from the Megane. But electrification is the only way to have your cake and eat it - performance and zero emissions for those crowded European city centers.
2020 Peugeot 208 Peugeot 208 GTi Hot Hatch EV e-CMP
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumPEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactAll PEUGEOT models  
 
 