2020 Opel Insignia Facelift Spied: Ready for Peugeot 508 Tech?

11 Mar 2019, 21:09 UTC
Ever since Opel dumped the Vectra and switched to the Insignia, it's been doing a lot better. However, the midsize segment contracted to just 6.7% in Europe last year, which means that costs need to be cut again.
That was one of Peugeot's main goals since it was a partner with Opel. But if the Insignia is to survive, they need to do even more. Our spies captured the second generation of the car undergoing testing as both a liftback and a wagon, with the two bodies sharing some cosmetic changes.

These upgrades are by no means dramatic. The front end sports a new grille and narrower headlights, with the rear being mainly left untouched for now. But we only need to look at the last Insignia's facelift to realize Opel designers know how to change a car for the better.

Still, it's probably not going to be one of the top segment players, even with help from Peugeot, because the 508 isn't exactly a top performer either. In many ways, the Insignia offers more of what the average customer wants, including space and comfort on longer journeys.

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption also play a big part in the executive car market, and that's where the German midsize could stand to benefit from French tech. For example, the BlueHDi engines are among the cleanest diesel you can buy.

The most suitable units for a transplant would be the 1.5 BlueHDi with 130 HP and the 2.0-liter with either 160 or 180 HP. Also, Peugeot has plug-in hybrid systems too, but adapting them for this platform could prove too costly. Instead, they might wait until the next generation before going partially electric.

If there is another generation, that is. Midsize sedans are the second least popular models in Europe, and many companies have dropped them or are in the process of doing so. Honestly, Opel's first profits in decades would be put to far better use rebooting the Calibra as an SUV or something equally as abominable.
