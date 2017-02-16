autoevolution

2017 Opel Insignia Price Starts From EUR 25,940 For The Sedan, Wagon From 26,940

 
16 Feb 2017, 10:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Following its official reveal in December 2016, the 2017 Opel Insignia prepares to go on sale in the Old Continent. Pricing starts from €25,940 for the Grand Sport, while the Sports Tourer kicks off from €26,940 in Opel's domestic market of Germany.
The order books open on February 17, the day when the full price list for the second-generation Insignia will be published as well. The pricing advertised in the paragraph above is for the front-wheel-drive variant matched with the 1.5 Turbo, a unit that develops 140 horsepower (104 kW) in its no-frills tune.

Coupled to a six-speed manual transmission, the entry-level powerplant returns 7.3 l/100 km urban, 4.7 l/100 km extra-urban, 5.7 l/100 km, combined, and 129 grams of CO2/km. Maximum torque stands at 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) and it’s readily available from 2,000 and 4,100 rpm. Both the Insignia Grand Sport and Insignia Sports Tourer boast with plenty of no-cost driver assistance features, including an automatic emergency braking system

The rest of the engine lineup consists of a 1.5 Turbo with 165 horsepower (122 kW), 1.6 Turbo with 170 hp (125 kW), a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit with 260 hp (191 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), a 1.6-liter turbo diesel with two outputs (110 hp / 81 kW and 136 hp / 100 kW), and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel with 170 hp (125 kW). If it’s fuel economy you’re after from the Insignia, the least potent of the 1.6-liter turbo diesel powerplants is the one to go for.

Other than the six-speed manual, the 2017 Opel Insignia is available with an eight-speed automatic transmission that’s part of the Hydra-Matic 8L family. From the adjacent press release, it’s understood the eight-speeder is conjoined with the 2.0 Turbo engine from the get-go. A GKN-developed all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring is also in the offing, and just like the tranny, it appears to come standard with the range-topping 2.0 Turbo.

More detailed information about the 2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport and Insignia Sports Tourer will become available shortly, so watch this space.
2017 Opel Insignia price Opel Insignia Opel sedan wagon Insignia
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our OPEL Testdrives:

2015 Opel Corsa66
OPEL Astra GTC 63
OPEL Astra 62
OPEL Antara 59