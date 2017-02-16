2017 Opel Insignia Price Starts From EUR 25,940 For The Sedan, Wagon From 26,940

Following its official reveal in December 2016, the 2017 Opel Insignia prepares to go on sale in the Old Continent. Pricing starts from €25,940 for the Grand Sport, while the Sports Tourer kicks off from €26,940 in Opel
's domestic market of Germany.
The order books open on February 17, the day when the full price list for the second-generation Insignia will be published as well. The pricing advertised in the paragraph above is for the front-wheel-drive variant matched with the 1.5 Turbo, a unit that develops 140 horsepower (104 kW) in its no-frills tune.
Coupled to a six-speed manual transmission, the entry-level powerplant returns 7.3 l/100 km urban, 4.7 l/100 km extra-urban, 5.7 l/100 km, combined, and 129 grams of CO2/km. Maximum torque stands at 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) and it’s readily available from 2,000 and 4,100 rpm. Both the Insignia Grand Sport and Insignia Sports Tourer
boast with plenty of no-cost driver assistance features, including an automatic emergency braking system
The rest of the engine lineup consists of a 1.5 Turbo with 165 horsepower (122 kW), 1.6 Turbo with 170 hp (125 kW), a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit with 260 hp (191 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), a 1.6-liter turbo diesel with two outputs (110 hp / 81 kW and 136 hp / 100 kW), and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel with 170 hp (125 kW). If it’s fuel economy you’re after from the Insignia, the least potent of the 1.6-liter turbo diesel powerplants is the one to go for.
Other than the six-speed manual, the 2017 Opel Insignia is available with an eight-speed automatic transmission that’s part of the Hydra-Matic 8L family. From the adjacent press release, it’s understood the eight-speeder is conjoined with the 2.0 Turbo engine from the get-go. A GKN-developed all-wheel-drive system
with torque vectoring is also in the offing, and just like the tranny, it appears to come standard with the range-topping 2.0 Turbo.
More detailed information about the 2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport
and Insignia Sports Tourer will become available shortly, so watch this space.