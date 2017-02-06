All-New 2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Revealed ahead of Geneva

It's big; it's bold; it's an Opel. The German automaker has outdone itself with the second generation Insignia Sports Tourer, being revealed today ahead of its motor show appearance in Geneva next months.





However, we do know the Insignia Grand Sport will get a Commodore with a 250 horsepower 2-liter turbo, possible even the 308 hp V6. For Europe, the bulk of sales should come from two or three versions of the 1.6-liter diesel. Rumor has that even Buick wants a part of the wagon action, either for China or the US. Along with the Passat , the Insignia was one of the most popular big estates with European family buyers and salespeople. A lot of things have changed, of course, thanks to the global GM architecture and all the development work that has previously gone into the Insignia Grand Sport sedan. Quite a few things have had to change to set the estate apart from the sedan. For example, the new model has its own taillight design that is interrupted by a silver trim piece connecting to the chrome trim on top of the doors. The roof is entirely new, as is the rear bumper which accommodates the totally flat lip of the trunk.Unfortunately, they didn't make the trunk lip open with the taillights still attached, like on the old Insignia and the Audi Q5 . Also, the exhaust pipes are actually a couple of fake pieces of trim.While the cargo capacity has grown by as much as 100 liters, the overall weight of the vehicle has gone down 200 kilograms (440 pounds) compared to the model it replaces.The exterior dimensions have grown slightly to 4,986 millimeters while the wheelbase has been extended by 92 millimeters to 2,829 millimeters. At the same time, the overhang has been reduced by 30 mm at the front.Unfortunately, the Germans weren't too keen on sharing details about the engine range, saying that "when the order books open, the Insignia Sports Tourer will be available with a range of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines along with latest generation transmissions."However, we do know the Insignia Grand Sport will get a Commodore with a 250 horsepower 2-liter turbo, possible even the 308 hp V6. For Europe, the bulk of sales should come from two or three versions of the 1.6-liter diesel. Rumor has that even Buick wants a part of the wagon action, either for China or the US.