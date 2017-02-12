autoevolution

2018 Opel Insignia OPC Rendered In Sports Tourer Form

 
Volkswagen has GTI, Mercedes has AMG, and Opel has OPC. In the latter’s case, the go-faster treatment is applied on models that range from the subcompact Corsa to the mid-sized Insignia.
The first generation of the Insignia OPC was available in two body styles, and both were powered by the LP9 turbocharged V6 manufactured by General Motors in Australia. It’s not known if the 2.8-liter powerplant will soldier on for the all-new Insignia, let alone if the Sports Tourer derivate will be available as an OPC.

Whatever the future holds for Opel, Hungarian pixel artist X-Tomi decided to showcase how the Insignia Sports Tourer OPC could look like. X-Tomi’s rendering is based on a press photo of the Insignia Sports Tourer OPC Line, which is more show than go. Even without a punchy engine under the hood, the OPC Line package brings forth sporty-looking wheels, larger side skirts, and more aggressiveness for the front fascia.

Considering that Mercedes-Benz recently presented the E63 S 4Matic+ T-Modell, Opel might be tempted to make a case for the Insignia Sports Tourer OPC. And so, the question is, what sort of engine would the German automaker opt for? A twin-turbocharged version of the 2.0-liter LTG in the base Camaro would be nice, but then again, four cylinders simply can’t cut it.

A more likely proposition is the 3.0-liter LGW V6, a twin-turbo blunderbuss employed by the Cadillac CT6 that’s engineered for transverse and longitudinal applications. As far as the Caddy is concerned, the 3.0-liter engine is good for 404 horsepower and 400 lb-ft at 2,500 rpm. Then again, isn’t 400 or so ponies a bit too much for an Opel?

For the NG Commodore, which is the Insignia’s Australian brother, Holden revealed that a 230 kW six-cylinder mill will have to do for the top-of-the-line model. In horsepower, that’d be 308, a figure that slots right between the 2.0-liter LTG and 3.6-liter LGX. Thing is, Holden "forgot" to mention a crucial detail about the said engine: its displacement.

Whatever the means of propulsion, there’s no denying the 2018 Opel Insignia OPC will employ Twinster all-wheel-drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission in the form of the Hydra-Matic 9T50.
