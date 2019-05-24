autoevolution

2020 Opel Corsa GSi Rendering Looks Cool, Won't Happen Without Electric Engine

24 May 2019, 17:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Where daddy Peugeot leads, Opel now follows. But both companies would like to offer something super-exciting using their new platforms. It's just that the European Union is putting a clamp on all greenhouse gas emissions.
15 photos
2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range2020 Opel Corsa-e Revealed WIth 136 HP and 330-Kilometer Range
If you ask us, the market isn't ready for electric cars and won't be ready until some drivers are forced off the road by legislation. Carmakers are only making things worse by strengthening the development of diesel engines. Yes, they work with 2-ton luxury vehicles, but we might get another Dieselgate out of it.

In any case, Opel just revealed the all-new Corsa yesterday, but only as a purely-electric sister car to the Peugeot e-208. It's can run on batteries for about 330 kilometers and with 136 horsepower should prove very nimble around town.

Opel said nothing about the internal combustion engines, but we're sure they will stop at 130 horsepower with no chance of a hot hatch to bring back the GSi or OPC badges. Peugeot did the same thing recently, announcing the end for the 308 GT and GTi, which had just the right engine need, a 1.6-liter turbo.

Two separate reports indicated both the 208 and Corsa might eventually get performance versions, but these would be fully electric as well. The information also ties in with the development of a 200 HP e-motor for a 508-based concept.

It's a shame, as the Corsa OPC was the first small hot hatch to adopt turbocharging. A new model might look a bit like this X-Tomi Design rendering, which adds big wheels and refreshed grilles to the existing bodywork.

Honestly, we're a bit disappointed with the rendering too, as even the Polo GTI looks hotter. But Opel hasn't made anything since the lack-luster Insignia GSi and is largely focusing on crossovers now. We're not even sure they've kept the engineers for the go-fast projects.
2020 Opel Corsa Opel Corsa F Opel Corsa OPC GSI corsa gsi
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
OPEL models:
OPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactOPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 