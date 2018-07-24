2020 Mid-Engined C8 Corvette Spied Test in Colorado Accompanied by ZR1

Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

Test engineers are putting the mid-engined C8 Corvette through is paces in Colorado. This heavily camouflaged prototype was spotted there in the company of a big-wing ZR1 model. 2 photos



The next-gen Corvette model is expected to come out next year as a 2020 model, and it marks a radical but fascinating departure for the famous American sports car. Chevy has always liked competing with more expensive European exotic cars, whether it's in racing series or on the road. And now they're switching to a mid-engine layout.



With a very long but flat body, the C8 looks more like a classic Enzo than a 488 GTB, not that we're complaining about that. When the prototypes brake, you can see round taillights as well, so it won't completely cut its ties to the past.



The most recent rumors suggest it will be available with three V8 engine setups. The least powerful and likely the first to arrive is a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter making about 460 horsepower.



Next up the ladder is said to be a 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 like you find in the



The most powerful version will have a 5.5-liter twin-turbo with about 850 horsepower that should give all the major European players something to think about. It would exceed the performance of the current ZR1, which does 60 in 3.1 seconds and tops out at 211 mph.



It won't be cheap, though, this American supercar. Even with the engine in the wrong place, the most expensive Corvette currently top $140,000 with options. But even if they pass the $200k barrier, C8s will still offer an excellent bang-to-buck ratio.



This video was uncovered by Corvette Blogger and shows the two 'Vettes being tailed for about four minutes. Most of the footage is of the current production model, but the C8 is also visible from multiple angles.