Right after Mitsubishi was caught lying about the fuel consumption of small cars sold in Japan in early 2016, it all came crashing down for the automaker. Amid the scandal, Nissan brought a controlling stake in the company, which is now a part of the alliance with Renault. And under the control of Nissan, something has to give.

21 photos



Updated for the 2018 model year but still considered the worst new car on sale in the United States of America, the Mirage in understood to transition to the



According to



The Japanese publication expects the engine lineup to consist of at least two options. At the lower end of the spectrum, the 0.9-liter TCe we know from the Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero appears to be a sure bet for this application. Higher up, the 1.5-liter



In regard to output, 95 horsepower for the



In addition to the Mirage and Clio, the Common Module Family – B is expected to underpin the next generations of the Renault Captur, Dacia Sandero, Logan, and even the Nissan Juke. For the time being, the Juke has been replaced by In addition to the platform, technology, and parts sharing with Nissan and Renault, the Japanese automaker is expected to earn its place within the Alliance by stepping up its game with cars that people would actually buy. Of the worst offenders in the current range, Mitsubishi can’t make any excuse whatsoever for the Mirage Updated for the 2018 model year but still considered the worst new car on sale in the United States of America, the Mirage in understood to transition to the CMF-B platform alongside the next generation of the Clio. Confirmed to receive an all-electric version, the Mirage is expected to soldier on as a hatchback, though nothing much is known about the sedan body style.According to Respone.jp , the next generation will arrive sometime in 2019 (most likely for the 2019 model year). And when you think about it, the timing couldn’t be better considering how close the Clio V is to its world debut, marking the first application of the CMF-B vehicle architecture.The Japanese publication expects the engine lineup to consist of at least two options. At the lower end of the spectrum, the 0.9-liter TCe we know from the Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero appears to be a sure bet for this application. Higher up, the 1.5-liter Blue dCi from the Dacia Duster could be in the pipeline.In regard to output, 95 horsepower for the three-cylinder turbo doesn’t sound like much. But if torque is higher up your list of priorities, the Blue dCi is recommended thanks to 240 Nm (177 pound-feet) available from 1,750 rpm.In addition to the Mirage and Clio, the Common Module Family – B is expected to underpin the next generations of the Renault Captur, Dacia Sandero, Logan, and even the Nissan Juke. For the time being, the Juke has been replaced by the Kicks in the United States of America.