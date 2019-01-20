2020 MG HS Spied Cold-Weather Testing In Scandinavia

Inspired by the X-Motion Concept from the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the HS is the flagship of MG in China. Sitting above the ZS and GS in the utility vehicle lineup, the HS has been spied testing in Scandinavia with camouflage on the dashboard and every body panel.
Could this mean that Morris Garages, owned by the Chinese at the SAIC Motor Corporation Limited since 2011, plans to offer the range-topping crossover in Europe as well? In this case, we’re expecting the production model to hit dealer showrooms in late 2019 for the 2020 model year.
Sporting similar styling to the concept and Chinese half-brother, the HS for Europe boasts LED headlights and taillights, pentagon-shaped fog lights with rounded edges, disc brakes on all four corners, and double-spoke alloy wheels with a bi-color finish and five lug nuts.
A bit of chrome for the roof rails and window trim levels up the visual presence of the HS, but then again, this thing looks nothing like what MG was doing in the 1990s or 1960s. The two tailpipes and towing hitch suggest a bit of capability for customers with motorhomes, coming courtesy of a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 231 PS (228 horsepower) and 360 Nm (266 pound-feet) of torque.
This powertrain also features all-wheel drive and – get this – a Super Sport driving mode. Seating for five and a panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system and ambient lighting with 64 colors, floating-style touchscreen infotainment and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Pilot Driver semi-autonomous technology and Lane Keep Assist, there’s a lot to like about the HS when equipped to the brim.
The visuals for the European model are overseen by the MG design center in London. The 2.0-liter turbo, on the other hand, is sourced from the Roewe RX8 seven-seat crossover produced by SAIC in the People’s Republic of China.
On that note, care to guess how many vehicles MG sold in the Old Continent last year? A little under 8,500, with the figures for December 2018 still not published by the Longbridge-based automaker. In China, on the other hand, SAIC MG managed to sell no fewer than 312,906 vehicles last year.
