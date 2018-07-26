2020 Mercedes GLE 53 Spied Getting Ready to Replace GLE 43

The CLS four-door coupe is no longer available with a V8 AMG engine, and that's a big no-no! However, there is at least one upside, and that's the development of a special new inline-6 which is also going into the GLE 53 model we see here.

Add into the mix the fact that the GLE is a real off-roader made of heavier stuff than the CLS and we have a real porker on our hands. Maybe the halfway house AMG should have been a plug-in, like Cayenne E-Hybrid. We know it's the GLE 53 because of the trademark round tips all lessermodels now feature. Also, the front air intakes are mostly non-functional, and the central grille lacks that cool Panamericana touch.We could spend the whole day criticizing this for not being a real AMG model and for the hybrid tech adding more weight than it does power. But the fact of the matter is people are going to buy it and Mercedes is going to make a lot of money.Based purely on how many Topcar Inferno tuning project we've seen, the GLE 43 has been very successful. Its AMG look almost fools you and the V6 soundtrack isn't that bad. And because it's a hybrid and a new model, Mercedes will be able to charge at least €4,000 more here.The new GLE 53 will provide an inline-6 engine with forced induction and an EQ boost system. Between the engine and transmission, there's a starter-generator that helps to boost power at low rpm while also feeding electricity back to the car's creature comforts.The good news is that it introduces AMG to the world of cleaner, greener hybrid SUVs. However, we predict it will do the 0 to 100 kph no quicker than 5 seconds, due in part to the extra weight. Equipped with this powertrain, the CLS 53 coupe is 1980kg heavy, while the CLS 450 which also has an inline-6 is only 1865kg.Add into the mix the fact that the GLE is a real off-roader made of heavier stuff than the CLS and we have a real porker on our hands. Maybe the halfway house AMG should have been a plug-in, like Cayenne E-Hybrid.