Scaffolder Saves 2 Dogs from Hot Car, Confronts Shameless Owner

After countless incidents in which dogs were saved at the last minute or even died after being left in hot vehicles, scaffolder Danny Cruttwell didn’t want to take a chance when he noticed a dog and a puppy in such a situation.It happened in the parking lot of Tesco Extra in Broadbridge Heath in Horsham, Sussex, and he made sure to get everything on camera, including the moment he confronted the shameless owner about it. You can see the video at the bottom of the page.It seems that the pair he saved were mother and pup. He got the girl out first and asked for some water from another man, and just as he was about to take out the small puppy, the owner arrived. She was furious that he had broken into her car, even though he didn’t have to break the window because the door simply opened.She was also furious that he was filming her and she tried to argue that she’d only been inside for “two seconds.” But Danny made sure he played this by the book: when he pulled into the parking lot, the woman’s car was already there and he had the photo to prove it. Then he went inside, came out and loaded his groceries, and only afterwards came to her car to check on the pups.He then spent 3 full minutes with them before she came along. That’s definitely longer than “two seconds,” one could successfully argue.The police and the RSPCA have opened an investigation. Unfortunately, after giving the woman an earful, Danny had to let her drive off with the dogs she clearly didn’t care enough about not to leave in the hot car.